P&HCC names new board members Dr. Clyde DeLoach, Brandon Scott and Jewell Drewery

At Patrick & Henry Community College’s next College Board meeting, the Board will officially welcome its three newest members: Dr. Clyde DeLoach, Brandon Scott and Jewell Drewery.
These members were appointed by their respective localities to fill vacancies that arose last year.
A resident of Stuart, DeLoach was appointed to the college board by Patrick County for a four-year term to serve the remainder of the term vacated by Wren Williams. DeLoach worked as a respiratory therapist for 15 years before getting a doctoral degree from Baylor University, and he has been a Methodist minister for 27 years, serving most recently at Stuart United Methodist Church until 2007. He is now retired and serves on the Patrick County Board of Supervisors representing the Blue Ridge District.
Scott, who lives and works in Rocky Mount, was appointed to the college board by Franklin County to serve the remaining term vacated by Bill O’Brien. Scott has been working at Earth Environmental and Civil as a Professional Civil Engineer for more than 15 years.
Drewery has recently returned to the Martinsville area after living and working in Charlotte, N.C., as a senior account executive in sales. She is a real estate agent with Rives S. Brown. Drewery was appointed to the college board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Dr. Dennis Casey.
When the P&HCC College Board meets in March, it will vote on a slate of officers who will serve for the next two years.