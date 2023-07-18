The Patrick & Henry Community College Patriot Players encourage their audience to dive underwater and experience “The SpongeBob Musical” starting Thursday evening.

The musical is based on the Nickelodeon animated television series “SpongeBob SquarePants” and premiered in June 2016 as a stage musical that was created by Tina Landau with inspiration from a book written by Kyle Jarrow.

In the show, the classic cartoon characters must face a natural catastrophe that will destroy Bikini Bottom, the underwater town they all live in. SpongeBob and his friends are faced with different obstacles as they work together to save the town from destruction.

P&HCC Coordinator of Campus Life and Fine Arts Devin Pendleton describe it as their “biggest show yet.”

Patrick Star, SpongeBob’s sea star best friend, will be played by Landon George. This is George’s second musical ever and his fourth performance in general.

Before he auditioned he had never even heard of the musical but when a friend told him he would be a perfect match for the role of Patrick, he decided to audition.

“I watched through the show and really enjoyed it,” George said. “I thought this would be a really fun musical to do and especially because it would get me out of my comfort zone because I’ve never really done something like this.”

His favorite part of portraying his character is the interactions with other characters and the ability to take the character in different directions to put his own spin on it. His biggest challenge, he said, is trying not to break out into laughter during the show.

“Everybody here is just incredible,” George said. “They’re all so talented … The people here were just immediately very friendly … It feels like I’ve known them for years.”

Anna Kimerer will play Pearl Krabs, daughter of Eugene Krabs who owns the Krusty Krab where SpongeBob works as a fry cook. Pearl is a boy band obsessed teenage sperm whale.

Kimerer has been in shows in Bristol, Tennessee, where she is from and has performed in Roanoke since she moved to the area around two years ago. She has been in “She Loves Me,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.

She auditioned because of her students was in the previous Patriot Players show “Matilda The Musical.”

“I really, really liked the theater and the show they had put on,” Kimerer said. “I thought that would be an awesome way to fill my summer and to get back in theater around this area. And plus I always loved SpongeBob.”

Her favorite aspect of her character is her “boy crazy” attitude.

“I think that is really fun,” she said. “I really enjoy going back to when I was a teen and liked One Direction.”

“It’s funny,” Kimerer said about the show. “You get to see a lot of different characters and they bring moments from the SpongeBob show so I think that nostalgia of growing up watching SpongeBob … It’s just a fun time overall.”

Sheldon Plankton will be played by Abe Timm. Plankton and his computer wife Karen are the main antagonists of the show.

Timm started performing when he was 11 years old with his first performance in Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” He’s been in performances regularly in local theater performances and recently graduated from Averett University where he pursued acting academically.

He auditioned for the show at the suggestion of director Justin Hall who is Averett University’s costume designer and director as well.

“It was a step outside of the comfort zone but a very rewarding one,” Timm said. “It was scary coming from being in this comfort level of doing shows with relatively the same people throughout my college years and then ... To come in to audition for this new show where you don’t know anyone other than the director ... It’s really intimidating.”

His favorite aspect of portraying his character has been going back and rewatching the first few seasons of the television show to hone the voice and mannerisms of his character.

“It’s challenging but it’s really fun to translate these cartoony movements and this physicality onto the stage,” Timm said.

Other cast members include: Justin Kline as SpongeBob SquarePants, Zoe Kirk as Sandy Cheeks, Scott Harmon as Squidward Tentacles, Brian Lane as Mr. Eugene Krabs, Belle Nunley as Karen Plankton, Michael Arthur as Perch Perkins, Matt Dalton as Larry the Lobster, Anna Beach as Mrs. Puff, Alyssa Nelson as Mayor of Bikini Bottom, Katherine Rorrer as Foley Fish Jolie Bowyer as Electric Skate, Jamie Gilbert as Electric Skate, Kloe Marshall as Electric Skate and Scarlett Norman as Electric Skate.

Ensemble members include: Michael Arthur, Anna Beach, Jolie Bowyer, Matt Dalton, Kamori Dillard, Caesar Draper, Jamie Gilbert, Aly Kidd, Anna Kimerer, Anna Locklear, Kloe Marshall, Madison Maverick, Scarlett Norman, Sam Overton, Jyshir Plunkett, Amber Pilkin, Brian Seay, Davis Scott, Benjamin Wood and Hannah Wiggonton.

The show also features Ray Hollingsworth Dance and Arts Studio dancers and is directed by Justin Hall.

Show dates are July 20-23 and 27-29. All shows are at the P&HCC Walker Fine Arts Theatre and begin at 7 p.m. except for July 23 and 29 which start at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance at patriotplayers.com or $25 at the door.