P&HCC receives funding to boost short-term training opportunities

Patrick & Henry Community College has received $138,271 as part of the Road to Success In Virginia Program (RSVP). This program seeks to prepare Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients for employment leading to self-sufficiency and independence from temporary benefits.

The program will serve as an entry point into career pathways for TANF recipients and provide an opportunity for partners to collaborate to enhance career pathways. The program design will incorporate in-demand, industry recognized, credential-based training and work readiness development and wrap-around coaching to assist TANF recipients in obtaining self-sufficient employment.

Funding is provided by TANF—US Department of Health and Human Services through a partnership with the Virginia Community College System.

RSVP is designed for the improvement and/or development of programs that support the following goals: (1) increasing the attainment of postsecondary credentials and degrees in regional demand, (2) increasing self-sufficiency through stable, continuous employment, (3) reducing reliance on temporary benefit programs such as TANF, (4) fostering a culture of adult learners using the career pathways model for economic stability.

As a sub-recipient of the RSVP funds, Patrick & Henry Community College will use the funding for the following:

Address barriers to employment to include career and success coaching; cognitive behavioral therapy; integrated, contextualized adult education and basic skills instruction; digital literacy training; and a cohort design.

Post-secondary training leading to in-demand credentials, to include occupational training in regionally high-demand fields that leads to industry-aligned credentials or programs of study in credit or noncredit areas.

Post-training employment and retention, to include job search, preparation, and placement activities, financial literacy, soft skills development, work-based and experiential learning opportunities, employment retention strategies and support.

“We’re always excited to receive funding that will help us serve our community, along with our partners, Virginia Career Works – West Piedmont, Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, and West Piedmont Regional Adult and Career Education ,” stated Rhonda Hodges, P&HCC Vice President of Workforce, Economic & Community Development, in a press release. “Many in our area don’t have the resources and supportive services to attain the education needed for high-paying jobs. These funds will put a better future within reach of so many families in the area. Having a well-trained and educated workforce is crucial to growing our local economy.”