P&HCC recognizes retiring board members

Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) read resolutions for their retiring board members at their Monday meeting in the Frith Economic Development Center.

P&HCC board chair Janet Copenhaver read the resolutions for both Barry Helmstutler and Paul Geib, retiring members of the board, and then P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges read the resolution for Copenhaver’s retirement.

“I would like to thank all of you guys. You were right with me. We did have challenges, but we moved forward and we got them done,” Copenhaver said. “You’ve been wonderful to work with, and I’m leaving the board in good hands.”

Hodges then also presented two plaques for Helmstutler and Copenhaver separately for their service as board chairs. Helmstutler retired as board chair during the pandemic and now received his plaque for that term of service.

In other matters:

Vice President of Workforce, Economic and Community Development (WECD) at P&HCC Rhonda Hodges gave an update: Enrollment is up from 173 last year to 213 this year. She also reported that the college’s enrollments in the G3 Eligible Fast Forward programs are at 184 students, putting P&HCC at fifth in the Virginia Community College System (VCCS).

Hodges also reported that all of their Fast Forward programs are G3 approved except for P&HCC’s Commercial Driver’s License Training Course, which is not applicable.

Hodges recognized the NC3 National Signing Day event on April 26 in which many students signed into different programs and two students, Riley Brim and Wesley Dyckman, were awarded $1,000 scholarships from 3M, and that the Martinsville and Henry County Chamber of Commerce will announce startup awards this Friday.

She also announced that P&HCC is partnering with Martinsville and Henry County Economic Development Corporation to host a Virginia Values Veterans training on June 8 for employers at the P&HCC MET complex.

P&HCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services Jack Hanbury gave a report on P&HCC finances. The college’s new marquee sign was under budget and the money will now go towards MET projects.

Hanbury said that the COVID funds were used to reimburse auxiliary funds for lost bookstore and vending commissions. He added that the college’s investments are down less than the market index and are performing well and that all revenues and the student activities fund will be balanced by the end of the year.

He also said that P&HCC had a planned renovation to its softball field that came out of the parking lot funds.

P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood gave an update on scholarships. The Patrick and Henry Scholars application closed on March 31, and there will be 10 scholarships awarded along with one Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship.

Underwood said that the P&HCC Foundation Scholarship application is available now and until May 31,. This single application will put students in the pool for more than 200 scholarships. She also said that the Jonathan Bowling Memorial Scholarship Ride was held on April 30 and $11,800 was raised for students from Patrick County who are going into public service fields.

Underwood also announced that the Phi Theta Kappa, a national honors society for community college students, inducted 50 new members, and that on June 10 there will be a distinguished alumni dinner to recognize the Distinguished Alumni Award Class of 2020 at Chatmoss County Club.

Underwood added that the Patriot Players will present “Steel Magnolias” on May 19, 20 and 21 and that tickets are available in advance online for $15 and at the door for $20.

Greg Hodges announced that the July meeting will be on July 11, not July 18, and that new board members will have new member orientation an hour before that meeting. It will include a tour of the campus, and the MET complex, and before the meeting they will receive a questionnaire about committee choices. Committee appointments will be made by the incoming chair before July.

Hodges also gave a reminder that P&HCC graduation will be at 10 a.m. on May 14 at Stone Hall and that caps and gowns will be available Friday. He added that P&HCC have 534 students graduation making a collective total of 741 credit hours and have 180 students prepared to participate in the graduation ceremony currently.

He also announced a signing event at 2 p.m. on May 24 between P&HCC and Festo Didactic.

Hodges also gave the athletic update, reporting that P&HCC have estimated a 15-18 percent increase in student athletes next year and that the college is adding both men’s and women’s NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) tennis.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.