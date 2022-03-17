P&HCC to return to in-person graduation

P&HCC graduation

Patrick & Henry Community College will hold its first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019.

In a return to pre-pandemic traditions, the graduation ceremony will be in the Stone Hall gymnasium on Saturday, May 14. The college is planning a few small surprises for the graduates to make this in-person graduation extra special, according to a release.

The graduation speaker will be Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, the president and CEO of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honors Society for Community Colleges. Tincher-Ladner oversees 1,300 society chapters in 11 nations and works to provide scholarship and leadership opportunities for approximately 250,000 students worldwide.

“As educators, graduation day is one of our favorite days of the year. It means so much to us to celebrate our students’ success. So, it goes without saying, that we are beyond delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate our students in person together as a PHamily,” stated P&HCC President Greg Hodges.

Also during the ceremony, the college will announce the Teaching Faculty Member of the Year and the Distinguished Faculty of the Year award winners.