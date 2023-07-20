Patrick & Henry Community College’s workplace violence board policy will be updated as result of new legislation.

The amendment to the policy requires that local law enforcement be contacted if the threat assessment team decides a person is a threat to themselves or another person through physical harm, P&HCC Financial & Administrative Services Vice President Jack Hanbury said.

“This does not mean that we have not notified law enforcement in the past,” P&HCC President Greg Hodges said. “There have been incidences where we had to notify law enforcement.”

Hodges added that in other instances it has been recommended that Piedmont Community Services be contacted as well.

“There’s lots of actions that we could take,” Hodges said. “The big issue now is the mandate to bring in local law enforcement … And it should always have been that way.”

The law enforcement contacted in the case of any potential incident will vary depending on the jurisdiction or campus the incident occurs on, Hanbury said.

The amendment also requires additional training for members of the threat assessment team. The threat assessment team is local but state mandated and in the amended policy new members will receive additional training hours and all members will receive additional training hours each year.

“Whenever there’s a change in policy it’s submitted to the board in one meeting and then the following meeting” the board will vote on the approval of the policy change, Hanbury said.

In discussion on the policy change P&HCC Board Member Ouss Sahhar said certain phrases in the policy amendment need to be further explained.

The policy will be brought before the board at the Sept. 18 board meeting.

Also at the board meeting, P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood told the board that the foundation received $240,000 from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for scholarships in workforce credentials and other programs.

The foundation received $1,000 from Anthem towards the Patriot Pantry, which is open and free to all students in-need to get non-perishable food and hygiene items every two weeks, and a $5,000 anonymous donation in support of the Patriot Players.