Pacific Bay restaurant moving

Pacific Bay moves

The Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville will be relocating to the former Sirloin House building on Commonwealth Boulevard.

sirloin house

Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville will relocate to the former Sirloin House (pictured) on Commonwealth Boulevard in March. This photo was taken when Sirloin House permanently closed in August.

Lester Development Corporation Vice President Andrew Palmer confirmed on Tuesday that Pacific Bay has leased the building and intends to open in its new location in March.

The Sirloin House closed in August when owner Joanna Jones said a chronic staff shortage prevented her from being able to keep the restaurant staffed.

Pacific Bay is already advertising on the prominent sign in front of the building on Commonwealth Boulevard that they are looking for additional help.

Pacific Bay is currently open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant is known for its seafood, 10-ounce prime rib and blooming onions. They also serve other steaks, soups and salads, a children's menu and a full dessert line.

