 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pageant registration is open

  • 0
Miss Henry County Fair winners

The winners of last year’s Henry County Fair pageant were (front row, from left) Avery Carter (Young Miss Winner), Felicity Tyler (Miss Community Service), Cheyenne Owens (Little Miss), Autumn Sanders (Wee Baby and Miss Personality Winner), and (back row, from left) Kayleigh Wimbish (Junior Miss Winner), Keleesi Nolasco (Beautiful Baby Winner), Keyasia Akridge (Miss Pre-Teen), MaKayla Sprouse (Miss Winner) and Joanna Wilson (Ms. Winner).

 SUBMITTED

It’s almost time for the second annual Miss Henry County Fair Pageant.

Registration is now open for the June 11 event at the Henry County Recreation Center and will be open to people of all ages from babies to adults.

The winner of the “Miss” division, for ages 17-22, will be eligible to compete in the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs State Pageant in Williamsburg in January.

“We look forward to an awesome pageant this year and a fund experience for all of the contestants,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Roger Adams. “Our first Miss Henry County Fair Pageant winner, MaKayla Sprouse, won second runner-up at the state pageant this year and we will be crowning a new fair queen this year.”

This year’s pageant sponsor is Jones & DeShon Orthodontists.

Anyone wanting more information about the fair or pageant may contact the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at henrycountyvafair.com.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Callands man to serve 40 years for murder of Chatham woman

Callands man to serve 40 years for murder of Chatham woman

Callaway was incarcerated in the West Virginia Regional Jail in Charleston, West Virginia, about 150 miles away. Henry County officers drove to Charleston Friday afternoon, picked Callaway up and drove him to the Henry County Courthouse on Kings Mountain Road, and court convened shortly after 6 p.m.

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO chief slams Russia 'recklessness' in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert