Pageant registration is open

It’s almost time for the second annual Miss Henry County Fair Pageant.

Registration is now open for the June 11 event at the Henry County Recreation Center and will be open to people of all ages from babies to adults.

The winner of the “Miss” division, for ages 17-22, will be eligible to compete in the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs State Pageant in Williamsburg in January.

“We look forward to an awesome pageant this year and a fund experience for all of the contestants,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Roger Adams. “Our first Miss Henry County Fair Pageant winner, MaKayla Sprouse, won second runner-up at the state pageant this year and we will be crowning a new fair queen this year.”

This year’s pageant sponsor is Jones & DeShon Orthodontists.

Anyone wanting more information about the fair or pageant may contact the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at henrycountyvafair.com.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

