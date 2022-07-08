Pam Cobler releases book "Manners Matter"

Pam Cobler of Martinsville has taken her advocacy work in a new direction: touching children through books.

Cobler, who does consulting and advocacy work for the Disability Rights and Resource Center, has a multi-faceted background.

She started her working years as a teacher at Rich Acres and Campbell Court elementary schools. She also taught early childhood education courses at Patrick and Henry Community College and was P&HCC’s director of tech prep.

Cobler, the 2004 Miss Wheelchair Virginia, also served the Miss Wheelchair Virginia program as executive director for more than 10 years. Now she is the president of STEP (Solutions That Empower People) Inc.’s board of directors. STEP’s stated goal is of providing services to people who want to improve their quality of life through community, economic, personal and family development.

She also operates Cobler Consultants. This spring she took the 8-week Startup MHC business program offered by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. At the program’s completion, she was awarded $1,200 for her company and an additional $4,500 from a marketing workshop she attended.

“That was wonderful,” Cobler said about the program. Her vision for Cobler Consultants is to provide services that help with budgeting, board training, contract work for other businesses, success coaching and more. “What Startup helped me do was focus.”

“Cobler Consultants is the management umbrella of a lot of different things, and the first major project was to publish the Kuddle Kitty book series,” Cobler said.

Her first book, “Manners Matter,” tells the story of Bentley the courteous kitten. The book is self-published through Tellwell, which she said connected her with the illustrator, Stefanie St. Denis, and gave her deadlines that kept the book on track.

“It took six months to get it published just because of the illustrations,” Cobler said. “That is a very serious part of my publication, because I’m a former pre-school and elementary teacher … I wanted it to be premiere so all of the pages are colored … beautiful illustrations.”

Bentley “has an opportunity to use his manners at school by raising his hand and not just yelling out,” she said. “He has an opportunity to use his manners at the grocery store when he’s shopping with mommy cat … The mommy cat uses that as an opportunity to teach the family a lesson on manners.”

Cobler said that she plans to have a book in the series for every letter in the alphabet, this book taking the spot of “M,” but there is no plan to release them in alphabetical order. “A lot of people are asking me ‘Why M?’ … I have eight manuscripts ready to go, but “Manners Matter” was the one that just tugged on my heart to publish first.”

Some of her other book ideas include: “Bullying Bill,” “Forgive Fast,” “Grateful with Gratitude,” “Little By Little” and one called “Scatty Scat” which will be about dealing with fear.

“Kuddle Kitty is actually the brand books and products,” Cobler said. “The products are coming out, we’ve gotten some T-shirts made, some bookmarks on the way and stickers on the way for the children.”

“Writing has always been a part of my life,” from writing for newspapers, magazines and columns to writing grants, she said. She has notebooks full of story ideas and concepts that she has never followed through on until now.

The book can be purchased online on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million and Walmart and Cobler said that she always has copies available with her. Her contact, as listed on the back of the book is pamcobler@gmail.com and her website is kuddlekittybooks.com. Valley View Barnes and Noble in Roanoke will host a book-signing event for it later this month, she said.

Cobler Consultants will also work with a singing group called Branches, which is made up of Cobler, her sister Kathryn Cobler Madkour and other members who rotate. They perform Southern and contemporary gospel songs and are currently reaching out to churches and venues to announce their availability, she said.