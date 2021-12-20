Pandemic rules for city hall access remain in effect

Circuit Court Judge G. Carter Greer signed an order last week amending the regulations of access to the City Municipal Building.

Because courtrooms are located in the building, for purposes of definition, the entire building at 55 West Church Street in Martinsville is considered the "Martinsville City Courthouse."

Public access to the courthouse is restricted to the main entrance on West Church Street where there is a security checkpoint.

A body temperature scan will be taken and anyone with a temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees will be refused admittance.

Everyone is required to complete a questionnaire that must be approved by the deputy manning the security checkpoint.

Once admitted, everyone will be required to confine their visit to the office the purpose of their visit requires.

Everyone is required to practice social distancing and refrain from making physical contact with anyone else and maintain a distance of at least six feet from one another.

Everyone is required to wear a CDC compliant face mask while in the public areas of the building like the lobbies, hallways, stairwells, elevators and courtrooms.

If anyone refuses to comply with the rules they will be removed from the building and not allowed to come back.

The amended requirements will be in effect at all times regardless of whether court is in session and will require a written order by the court to be rescinded or amended.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.