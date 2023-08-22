The demolition of the Paradise Inn began Thursday afternoon, but not before pieces of its history were preserved.

The building at 802 Fayette St. in Martinsville has historically been known as the Paradise Inn — a landmark social venue for Martinsville’s Black community. A ceremony was held Aug. 9 in honor of the history of the building before its demolition date.

At the ceremony, community members shared memories of the Paradise Inn, but mementos of the building can still be found in Martinsville.

A sign removed from the building reading ‘1946 Dillard’ was brough to the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, 211 Fayette St., by city employees before the demolition began with the help of community member Ruby Stultz.

The sign and a newly acquired original bench can be found with two other original benches the museum already had, a table from the Paradise Inn and two coats of Paradise Inn employees.

FAHI put out a request for any pictures of the Paradise Inn before it fell into disrepair. FAHI Executive Director DeShanta Hairston can be reached at executivedirector@fahimuseum.org or 276-732-3496. The museum is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.