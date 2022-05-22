Parents struggle to find baby formula: Abbott recall and supply disruptions stinting supply

The baby formula shelves in Martinsville and Henry County are as bare as in the rest of the nation.

Due to supply disruptions and a safety recall of certain baby formula brands, a massive shortage of formula in stores has swept across the country, mainly because only a small amount of companies produce for the whole of the United States.

On Feb. 17, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised consumers to not use the formulas recalled by Abbott: Similac, Alimentum or EleCare. The formulas have been recalled because of consumer complaints involving Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport in infants, according to the FDA website.

Cronobacter sakazakii can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy levels along with other serious symptoms, according to the FDA. The FDA also advises parents and caregivers that for any containers of formula they have at home, check for “a multidigit number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after” because those are the ones under recall.

Stores in the Martinsville area, such as Walmart and Kroger, have very limited supply, almost empty shelves and both have posted signs limiting how much formula can be bought per person. Walmart is allowing its customers to purchase only five units per child for each customer.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic Corporate Affairs Manager James Menees said, “We are aware of the formula shortage and have implemented a four-container purchase limit while urging our customers to purchase what they need and avoid overbuying.”

Sunday Wise responded to a Bulletin inquiry about formula shortages saying that she and her daughter are having issues finding formula for Wise’s granddaughter. She said that her granddaughter had to switch to formula at the beginning of December, and since the middle of January she has had to drive to Stuart, Rocky Mount, Roanoke, Eden and Mount Airy in her search for formula.

Some people also commented on the Bulletin inquiry to suggest alternative recipes for making homemade formula, but according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website, both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics caution parents against using homemade recipes because it can lead to “serious health problems for your baby.”

State Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Director Paula N. Garrett said that she recommends that caregivers do not use ‘home’ recipes for making your own formula, and do not dilute the formula or alter package instructions in any way as these practices can have severe, at times fatal consequences for the infant.”

The CDC says that because a baby’s nutritional needs are very specific, homemade formulas can cause imbalances of certain needed vitamins and minerals. They also warn that homemade formula can have an increased risk of being contaminated and can lead to sickness or infection because while commercial formula is not guaranteed sterile, at least its products and facilities are inspected regularly by the FDA.

Karen Turney, business manager at First United Methodist Church, said the church’s daycare hasn’t had problems because the parents provide the formula that the children are given while under the care of their staff and many of the babies are breastfed.

The Virginia WIC Program offers advice and help to parents looking for solutions to the shortage. Their advice to participants in their programs is to contact authorized vendors and check online inventories, visit the WIC Approved Formula Substitutions list, talk with their regular pediatrician about safe alternatives to formula, speak with a breastfeeding expert if interested in re lactation information or contact a local WIC clinic or State WIC clinic.

“In some instances, Virginia WIC is able to order formula through our formula distribution warehouse for participants; however many of those items are backordered and out of stock as well. Virginia WIC continues to work with our participants and their healthcare providers to help locate the necessary formulas,” Garrett said in a statement.

“According to our national infant formula representative, Abbott is prioritizing the more commonly consumed products – Similac Advance and Similac Sensitive – to reenter the marketplace sooner than other products. They told us that they expect for most products to be seen on grocery store shelves within a 10-week time period,” Garrett added.

The WIC website also lists the affected and partially affected formulas as follows. Affected: 12.6 ounce Total Comfort powder, 12.5 ounce Similac for Spit Up powder, all EleCare powder Infant and Jr. (all flavors) and all Alimentum powder. Partially affected: 12.5 ounce Similac Sensitive powder, 12.4 ounce Similac Advance powder and 14.1 ounce Similac PM 60/40 powder.

The list of formulas not affected, by the WIC, is much shorter and only contains: Isomil, NeoSure and all concentrated liquids and ready-to-feeds.

For more information on WIC’s support for formula shortage, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/wic/ or call 877-835-5942.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

