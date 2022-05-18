Parks are for kids this Saturday

Fairy Stone and Smith Mountain Lake state parks will be honoring the young ones this Saturday in celebration of National Kids to Parks Day.

In fact, all Virginia state parks will be featuring kid-friendly programming on May 21 to encourage kids to discover science, history, nature and adventure by exploring the outdoors.

“Every day is a great day to bring your kids out to Fairy Stone State Park to experience all that we have to offer, but especially on Saturday as we celebrate National Kids to Parks Day,” Kim Wells, public relations and marketing specialist, told the Bulletin on Wednesday. “We’ll be hosting a guided fairy stone hunt at noon, where a Park Naturalist will lead you out to the hunt site to look for your very own fairy stones. An animal tracks program at 3 p.m. will have you looking for and learning how to identify footprints left behind by the park’s wildlife, and a guided hike on Stuart’s Knob at 3:30 p.m. is a great opportunity for some family exercise as you hike up to one of the most scenic overlooks in the park.”

National Kids to Parks Day is sponsored by National Parks Trust, and organization dedicated to preserving parks and creating park stewards.

“We acquire the missing pieces of our national parks, the privately owned land located within and adjacent to our national parks’ boundaries. We also bring thousands of kids from under-served communities to our parks; they are our future caretakers of these priceless resources,” the Trust says on its website.

And to prepare properly for the event, all of the Blue Ridge Regional Libraries in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties are getting in on the act by providing nature backpacks that may be checked out.

“Each nature backpack has a park pass, and the book ‘Our Great Big Backyard,’ written by Laura Bush and Jenna Bush Hager for the anniversary of the State Park System, plus another nature-related picture book. They also include a dip net, magnifying glass, bug net and nature pocket guides,” said Janet Boucher, youth services coordinator at Blue Ridge Regional Library. “They are available for a two-week check-out.”

Boucher said in the past people have checked the backpacks out to take to the beach and other state parks, “but they could be used just for a walk in your backyard.”

“The kids seem to particularly like the magnifying glass, as I’ve had some of them tell me gleefully all about the bugs they’ve examined,” Boucher said. “We know of a patron who has used these backpacks multiple times.”

That patron is Vicki Anthony, who makes use of the library’s many offerings beyond the books.

“Our family has enjoyed using the nature backpacks available at the library,” said Anthony. “Our favorite part of the backpacks is the state parks pass. The pass has made it easier to visit a variety of state parks. There is also a variety of nature guides and activities to do as a family.”

The nearest state park to Martinsville is Fairy Stone, home of the legendary fairy stones and well known for its 168-acre lake adjoining Philpott Reservoir that straddles Patrick and Henry counties and even peeks over into Franklin County.

Smith Mountain Lake is the next closest state park to Martinsville and is located in Bedford County, near Huddleston. The 1,148-acre park hugs the shores of the Smith Mountain Lake and is a major recreational area for the region offering water-related activities as well as camping, picnicking, hiking facilities and a public beach.

Park programs throughout the state on Saturday will feature numerous activities such as fishing, archery, hiking, paddling, scavenger hunts and arts and crafts, a release from Virginia State Parks said. Events vary by park location and each event focuses on the natural and cultural features of the park.

You can view a list of programs by park in order to plan your outdoor adventure on the Virginia State Parks website.

There is also a national photo contest underway where participants submit photos using “MyParkOurFuture” on social media and share what your favorite park means to you.

For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities including reservation opportunities in one of more than 1,800 campsites of 300 climate-controlled cabins, the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center number is 800-933-PARK.

Locally, guests can call the Fairy Stone State Park office at 276-930-2424 for more information on National Kids to Parks day.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

