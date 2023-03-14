Updating West End parks and extending banners and better lights in that area of Martinsville were among topics addressed during Monday’s West End community meeting.

All the tables at the Albert Harris Elementary School library were full as West End residents, police officers and Martinsville City officials and council members talked about issues of interest.

Council members Aaron Rawls, Kathy Lawson and Mayor L.C. Jones listened to citizens’ concerns. Member Tammy Pearson was out with a sickness, they said, and the fifth Council spot, recently vacated by Chad Martin, is not yet filled.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki told the audience about the West End tour City officials and Lawson had just taken. Police Chief Rob Fincher said the past year’s crime statistics for West End are the same as the year before. Common crimes recently have been shoplifting and the theft of motor vehicle parts, especially catalytic converters. People should keep car doors locked because things are stolen from inside cars, he said.

Lawrence Mitchell was the first citizen to speak. He asked Fincher to explain the license tag cameras posted at intersections because, he said, many people mistakenly think they are general surveillance cameras.

Those cameras are “designed to take tag numbers only,” Fincher said. The new cameras already have been helpful in locating a missing person and solving a hit-and-run case. The city soon will be getting some general surveillance cameras, the first to be installed at the intersection of Market Street and Commonwealth Boulevard, but those only will be used in business locations, not residential areas.

Leroy “Tooly” Hairston was next to speak. He said he recently had attended a funeral at Hairston Funeral Home and was dismayed at the lack of respect pedestrians and drivers have around funeral processions, “holding them up, going out in front of them.” People also throw out litter in front of the funeral home. “It’s all these trash cans available – what’s the problem” with people littering? he added.

Charlie Holland suggested fixing up the parks on West End so children would want to play there rather than in the streets. The parks have the same playground equipment he played on when he was a child, the 56-year-old said, and it’s time they were updated.

“These parks are in neighborhoods. They are your parks. You need to keep your eye on those parks,” Towarnicki told the audience. He talked about how the West End park bathrooms are closed because they were completely vandalized twice immediately following renovations a few years ago.

The City has just received a grant that the West Piedmont Planning District Commission is helping administer to “set up a series of neighborhood meetings to see what the community wants done with parks,” Towarnicki said. Those meetings will be held in the next three or four months.

“There’s going to be an opportunity” to talk about making changes in the parks, he said.

Holland also said people walking their dogs should carry bags with them so that when the dog does his business they can “clean that mess up and carry it with you and put it in the trash” rather than leave it in neighbors’ yards.

Willie Mae Harris said she wanted to see more officers patrolling the streets rather than just responding to crimes. Martinsville Police Captain of Operations Sandy Hines wrote notes as she spoke.

Kenneth Muhammad complained that when new street lights were installed uptown, they did not extend down past Market Street. He called the City to complain, he said, and was told that West End would get street lights in three years, “but in three weeks we had lights. That goes to show you do what you want to do … but the lights we had there, half of them didn’t even work.”

He also said that banners that were recently installed in uptown should have gone through Fayette Street past Market as well. “Banners do make the community look better. … It seems that we are cut off. I see two Baldwin Blocks – one across from Market, one on the other side.”

Towarnicki said that the improvements made to uptown Martinsville go back “many, many years ago,” when that area was known as a confined business district. When lights were installed there, they were paid for in part by the business owners of that area through a shared assessment. Lights have been extended as funding has been available. The City does have more banners, but does not have the hardware to install them.

Minister Malvester Muhammad said “That old mindset has got to leave so everybody can have peace” and people need “to be able to see some balance.”

Mary Ann Smith said an old awning hanging down from Paradise Inn looks dangerous and could come off in the wind. She also warned about skaters on the street.

Khalil Baker said he moved to Martinsville from Georgia. There needs to be more activities for adults to do and incentives for businesses.

Rawls said that though incentives are “a sensitive topic,” they are important for attracting businesses. “Anyone who wants to come here and invest, we’re willing to work something out. The textile days are gone … We have to build a community where people want to live and have cool commercial opportunities.”

While events geared toward children have high turnouts, there is less response for adult events. “Martinsville is behind – 5, 10, 15 years behind other cities in southern Virginia,” and the City is looking to those other communities for examples, Rawls said.

Responding to concerns about city improvements to uptown that have not reached West End, Jones said, “We’ll try to do what we can to make it better so you don’t feel like there’s a change from one side of the city to the other.”