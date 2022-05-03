Parks & Rec plans trips

Henry County Parks and Recreation offers various trips in upcoming months. The full amount is due when the reservation is made. To register, call the Parks and Recreation office at 634-4645 or 540-366-2888 or email Ernie Dale erniedale@aol.com.

Michie tavern

Henry County Parks and Recreation offers a Mother’s Day train trip to an historical experience.

On Saturday, the group will travel by train from Roanoke to Charlottesville. A chartered bus will pick them up at the Amtrak station to take them to their Mother’s Day eve lunch at Michie Tavern.

The tavern’s dining room features hearty midday fare offered by servers in period attire. The rustic tavern setting renders a dining experience rich in Southern culture and hospitality, a press release states. The Southern buffet is based on 18th-century recipes. The buffet features: Southern fried chicken, stewed tomatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, coleslaw, whole baby beets, biscuits and cornbread, peach cobbler, coffee, tea and soda.

After lunch, the group can visit the historical buildings on the grounds and a sightseeing tour on the Thomas Jefferson Parkway. The bus will stop at the gift shop at James Monroe’s Highland and the gift shop of Monticello.

The price per person is $119.

Hillbilly hideaway

Henry County Parks and Recreation will host a bus trip to Hillbilly Hideaway on Saturday, May 28.

The bus will leave Bassett Forks at 2:15 p.m. headed for the Walnut Cove restaurant “to enjoy a Hillbilly Celebration,” a press release states. The restaurant serves a family-style meal of foods such as fried chicken, meat loaf, country ham, barbecue ribs, pinto beans, potatoes, green beans, corn, coleslaw, baked apples, coffee and tea.

Before the meal, the group will stop at Madison Dry Goods, Country Store and Museum. After the meal, the group will go into the Hillbilly Music Hall for live entertainment featuring bluegrass, country and gospel music. The group should return around 10 p.m.

The cost per person is $99.

Pembroke

Parks and Recreation will host a motor coach trip on Saturday, June 4, to Mountain Lake Resort in Pembroke.

The rustic and historic Mountain Lake Lodge sits in the middle of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and is surrounded by Appalachian Mountains. Mountain Lake was the setting for the 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing” starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Attendees will be able to visit the shops, see the hotel and explore the grounds.

The group will visit two of Virginia’s remaining covered bridges, the 1912 Link and the 1916 Clover Hollow covered bridges.

It also will visit the Narrows Duck Pond and Mill Dam, travel along the scenic New River and have a buffet lunch at Anna’s Restaurant in Narrows.

A stop will be made at the “We Remember” memorial on the campus of Virginia Tech. There are 32 engraved Hokie Stones. Other stops of interest will be made as time allows.

The cost per person is $99.

Scenic Byways

Henry County Parks and Recreation will host bus trip Saturday, June 11, to some of Virginia’s scenic byways on U.S state routes 11, 39 and 220 and the Brownsburg turnpike.

Tour stops will be made at the Cyrus McCormick Farm, Wade’s Mill, the Brownsburg Museum, Goshen Pass, Dan Ingalls Overlook, The Homestead, Falling Springs Falls for a picture stop, the Jefferson Pools to feel the warm water and a barbeque lunch in Goshen.

The cost per person is $99.

Rock Churches

Henry County Parks and Recreation will host bus trip on Saturday, June 25, to Carrol County.

The bus will visit the former courthouse in Hillsville, the Carroll County Museum, J. Sidna Allen Home in Cana, Nancy’s Candy Company for fudge sampling and six rock churches in the Blue Ridge Parkway that were built by Rev. Bob Childress. Attendees will stop for a boxed lunch at one of the rock churches.

The churches were built in response to the Hillsville Massacre of 1912. Childress realized that “the drinking, fighting and killings so much a part of the mountain people’s lives, were not normal,” a release said.

The tour will let attendees understand the huge impact Childress had on the mountain people.

The cost per person is $99.

Swannanoa

Henry County Parks and Recreation will host a trip Saturday, July 16, to Swannanoa.

The group will travel by train from Roanoke to Charlottesville and chartered buses will pick up attendees at various locations to go to the Amtrak station. Once in Charlottesville, a bus will take the group to lunch and then a tour of Swannanoa.

Swannanoa is an Italian villa in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Afton. It was built it 1912 by Major James Dooley and has 52 rooms. Some features that attendees will see are a 4,000 piece Tiffany stained glass window and a domed ceiling.

Lunch will be a boxed lunch eaten on the grounds of Swannanoa.

The tour will go by the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel that was constructed between 1850 and 1858.

The tour will make other stops of interest as time allows.

The cost per person is $129.

