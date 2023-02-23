On Friday, the Virginia General Assembly approved a new Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate with proceeds to support and protect the country’s most visited national park.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will receive money from the sale of the plates to support enhancements and programs along the scenic route.

“We are so grateful to all the Virginians who placed a preorder for the plate and helped us create a new source of support for the national park in their backyard,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation in a release.

The Foundation received in excess of the needed 450 pre- orders required to secure approval for the license plate and is the only speciality plate among over 250 in the commonwealth solely dedicated to funding projects and programs along the Parkway, the release stated.

Last year, the Parkway welcomed more than 15.7 million visitors and unlike many large national parks, the Parkway does not charge an admission fee, making the scenic route more vulnerable to shortfalls in government funding, maintenance backlogs and building closures, the release stated.

Patrick County was one of many localities supporting the measure. The Parkway straddles the Patrick County line beginning just northeast of U.S. Route 8 and continuing southwest through the Rocky Knob Recreation Area, Mabry Mill and the Mayberry Trading Post before exiting to the west at Volunteer Gap, between Willis and Orchard gaps.

The Parkway stretches 469 miles from the Great Smokey Mountains National Park of Cherokee, North Carolina to the Shenandoah National Park in Rockfish Gap, Virginia.

In a letter of support provided in the release, Kimberly Davis, executive director of the Friends of Southwest Virginia, wrote: “The Parkway is a significant economic driver for Southwest Virginia. Additionally, the work of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has had a tremendous impact in both Virginia and North Carolina, and this license plate project will help the Foundation support projects and programs on the Parkway for years to come.”

The specialty plate fee is $25, of which $15 will go toward key improvements along the Parkway, including repairs at trails, campgrounds and picnic areas. Funding will also support projects such as wildlife studies, historic preservation and educational programs. A personalized plate is available for $35 and the speciality plate is available for vehicles and motorcycles, the release stated.

The Foundation will continue to accept pre-orders at GetThePlate.org until March 31 and those that have pre-ordered by that date will be the first group to receive the plate in the mail. The DMV will soon begin the steps to get plates into production and after March, interested license holders may purchase the plate from the DMV’s website, expected to become available by this summer, the release stated.