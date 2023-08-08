The Uptown Partnership announced on Monday plans to hold a mascot design contest for residents.

The contest will have two phases. During the concept phase, residents are asked to go to one of the Partnership’s social media accounts online and vote for what they would like the mascot to be. Some initial concepts will be presented, but anyone can suggest something completely new. After the votes are tallied, the Promotions Committee will have multiple versions of the concept with the most votes and residents will be asked to vote again on the final design.

“This is a really fun way to engage our residents and promote our Main Street District,” said Uptown Partnership President Christina Slate in a release. “The mascot will be a stable of Uptown, attending events and interacting with children and tourists. We want a mascot that will create a positive image for our community and serve as an ambassador for Uptown.”

The idea of a mascot originates with yuru-kyara in Japan, such as the popular Sukima Mori monster that roams the JR West train terminal, dancing and taking photos with children.

The rail company created the concept and developed a campaign to educate children about the dangers of falling into the gap between the platform and the train, the release said.

In addition to boosting tourism, mascots serve to unite the individual communities around certain ideals which constitutes a collective identity for the residents, the release stated.

“We are super excited to see what ideas the community comes up with,” said Uptown Partnership Executive Director Spencer Koger in the release. “The last community engagement project we did was the Wall Street Alleyway where residents got to vote on the design. That project was well-received by the community and I’m confident this contest will garner a similar amount of excitement for Uptown.”

The release explained that the Uptown Partnership will pay for the cost of creating a mascot costume and associated merchandise to go with it.

It is anticipated the ongoing operation of a regular mascot Uptown will be handled by volunteers with dry-cleaning and damage repair costs to be covered from the proceeds of the sale of merchandise.