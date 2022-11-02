Patrick Clerk of Court arrested again

The Patrick County clerk of court was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine in Bland County on Tuesday.

Sherri Hazlewood, 54, of Claudville, was arrested by Deputy CJ Brewster of the Bland County Sheriff’s Office at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and charged with possession of schedule I/II drugs after the deputy responded to a report of a woman looking through vehicles at a rest area on I-77.

“When I arrived, I saw the female identified as Sherri Hazlewood, looking at a tractor and trailer that she thought was a train,” Brewster wrote in his criminal complaint. “Hazlewood told me she had two drinks of Elijah Craig Bourbon. Hazelwood said she did not know where she was and she was not sure if the car she was standing near was hers.”

Brewster wrote in the complaint that the rest stop attendants had requested Hazlewood be removed from the property.

“During an inventory of the car, a white powdery substance was found in a pouch along with a straw and a dollar bill that had a white powder substance on it,” wrote Brewster. “A field test showed positive for cocaine.”

Although a post office box address provided matches Hazlewood along with her birthdate and social security number, several discrepancies existed regarding other information provided.

In the checklist for a bail determination, Hazlewood listed her employment of 18 years with Cook Reynold Equipment Company in Patrick County with an income of approximately $36,000 a year. Throughout the reports on file her last name is spelled “Hazelwood” and “Hazlewood.”

The arrest warrant has the accused's name typewritten as “Hazelwood” with the “el” marked through and “le” written above.

Previous arrest records note that she used both spellings of her last name.

The New River Valley Regional Jail also lists the marital status of Hazlewood as widowed. Her estranged husband, Richard Hazlewood, is still listed as the broker and auctioneer for Patrick Land and Auction Company in Patrick Springs.

Sherri Hazlewood is scheduled to appear in Patrick County General District Court on Nov. 15 on a DWI charge from June 19.

In that matter, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith had said that a 911 caller reported Hazlewood’s white sedan stopped with the lights and engine running on Collinstown Road at approximately 4:31 a.m. on a Sunday morning.

Hazlewood was the only person in the vehicle and was charged after a field sobriety test and released on a personal recognizance bond later that same day, a report from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The bail determination checklist in Bland County noted that she was released from Patrick County under a $1,500 unsecured bond and released from Bland County under a $2,500 secured bond, but not before being issued a stern warning.

“Prior to being placed under oath, [the] accused was pretending not to know where she was and how she got here. She pretended not to know where she lived, worked, etc.,” wrote Magistrate C. Whitlock. “Once she was placed under oath and warned I was not going to play games with her, she answered my questions readily.”

Hazlewood and her estranged husband, Richard, were both charged with domestic assault in June 2019, but those charges were dropped in Patrick County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court three months later after both asserted their Fifth Amendment rights. Special Prosecutor Patrick Jensen noted at the time there was no independent witness and no way to prosecute if the Hazlewoods didn't testify.

Hazlewood took a leave of absence from her job and retired Henry County Circuit Court Clerk Vickie Helmstutler was appointed by now-retired David V. Williams, chief judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit, to serve as temporary clerk while Hazlewood received treatments for a "significant medical condition," said Williams at the time.

Williams declined to say what treatments Hazlewood was undergoing or give any details as to the medical condition from which Hazlewood suffered, but in early November 2019 Williams confirmed Hazlewood was finishing her treatments and was expected to return by the end of the month.

Hazlewood was elected clerk in a special election in November 2017 to fill the unexpired term of former clerk Susan C. Gasperini, who had retired effective April 1, 2017.