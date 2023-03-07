Patrick County administrator Geri Hazelwood resigned from her position on Monday with an effective date of March 1.

Word of Hazelwood stepping aside had spread through offices and hallways in Stuart on Tuesday where the office of the administrator is located on Rucker Street.

Employees in the administrator’s office confirmed to the Bulletin that Hazelwood had left, but referred all questions to Patrick County Board Chair Clayton Kendrick for comment.

“We have not made a lot of decisions yet. We have received a resignation letter from our county administrator and temporarily our assistant county administrator will fill in until we make the decisions we need to make,” said Kendrick by email. “We are working with our county attorney on the matter.”

“I’m so saddened that Patrick County is losing a 15-year employee with a wealth of knowledge,” wrote Vice Chair Denise Stirewalt by email. “Geri has been an excellent employee dedicated to the citizens of the County. I’m confident she will be successful in her next position.”

Hazelwood was hired by the Patrick County Board of Supervisors in August 2020 and began serving as the county administrator on Sept. 1 of that year.

Stirewalt, along with Kendrick, Smith River District Supervisor Clyde DeLoach, and Crystal Harris, former vice chairman, voted to offer Hazelwood a contract in 2020 while Jane Fulk, former chairman, cast the only dissenting vote.

“Geri Hazelwood was hard-working and personable,” wrote DeLoach by email. “She pushed through some difficult times for Patrick County and always gave her best. We will miss her very much.”

The Bulletin attempted to contact Hazelwood Tuesday afternoon, but the phone number the Bulletin had for her had been disconnected.

“She said she wants to reevaluate her career and other opportunities,” DeLoach wrote.

Hazelwood’s LinkedIn account states she has worked in the public sector for the past 15 years for Patrick County administration in roles of assistant county administrator and clerk to the Patrick County Board of Supervisors. It states that she had achieved a status of certified municipal clerk, an internationally recognized designation.

Hazelwood graduated from Liberty University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, the LinkedIn account states.

Dan River District Supervisor Brandon Simmons and Smith River District Supervisor Doug Perry did not respond to a request for comment from the Bulletin by the end of the day on Tuesday.

The process for hiring a replacement for Hazelwood has not been decided, but DeLoach confirmed an interim administrator had not been named and the County would probably work with the Berkeley Group, which works with the Virginia Association of Counties, to acquire one.

“They also offer services to aid in securing another administrator and we think that we will avail ourselves of their expertise,” DeLoach wrote. “It depends on [the] cost.”

Although she declined to speak to the Bulletin, Assistant County Administrator and Human Resources Director Donna Shough appeared to be in charge of the administrator’s office on Tuesday.

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors have a regular meeting scheduled for Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m. in the Patrick County Administration Building on Rucker Street.