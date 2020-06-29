Patrick County Circuit Clerk's office reopens after closing because of positive COVID-19 test

The Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk's Office reopened this morning after having been closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a release from Circuit Clerk Sherri Hazlewood said.
A second employee also was symptomatic, and test results are pending.
The office was closed at mid-morning on Wednesday, immediately after the potential exposure was revealed, and Judge Marcus A. Brinks ordered closure through the week, the release said.
The Patrick County Department of Health has deemed the office to be a critical governmental function, and the reopening will adhere to requirements established by the state.
The release specified that anyone who wants to visit the office will be required to wear a face covering, have a temperature check, sanitize of hands and complete a health assessment form. Social distancing will be practiced.
No more than five members of the public will be admitted to the office at one time.
Court shall continue to remain in session as scheduled with no admittance permitted beyond court personnel, attorneys, their clients and subpoenaed witnesses subject to the same requirements.
Utilization of the drop-off and pick-up boxes located in the security area and correspondence by mail and telephone are highly encouraged at this time.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make diligent and determined efforts to continue to serve you to the best of our ability while being temporarily short-staffed and placing a focused emphasis on both public and employee safety,” Hazlewood said in the release. “Every attempt is being made to reschedule estate and probate matters, and we urge you to contact the office if you have a scheduled appointment in the coming two weeks and have not already been contacted.”
