The Patrick County Planning Commission board approved an amendment of the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Concerning Solar Energy Facilities but still faced criticism from county citizens.

A public hearing on Tuesday evening began with the Board approving the amendment of the land use section of the 2021 comprehensive plan.

The need for this came as a result of an information certification form from Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on behalf of Fairy Stone Solar signed on Oct. 22, 2021, by former Patrick County Administrator Geri Hazelwood confirming that Patrick County has no zoning and no land use ordinances regarding solar farms, Patrick County Board of Supervisors member Denise Stirewalt said.

The amendment will allow the Planning Commission Board to “analyze whether a citing of that facility is in conformity with your comprehensive plan” and gives the board “some say in how the process works,” Patrick County Attorney Mark Popovich said.

Popovich said it will be a matter of waiting to see what the solar company decides to do next on whether or not it will comply with the new amendment. Since the first project was approved by the county, it can do nothing to make that specific project comply to the amended comprehensive plan.

“That bird has flown. You don’t have any more say on that,” Popovich said. “However, the same solar company purchased adjacent property and now is coming to us” to sign another certification for a second project.

The amendment assures that the second project, and any other future solar projects, will not be able to be approved without an input from the locality. And if the company decides to merge the two properties into one project it may end up having to comply with the new amendment regardless.

The parcel IDs for the two projects are 4811-37 and 4911-72.

“I believe that this company has a reasonable intent in keeping the community happy,” Popovich said. “I’ve spoken to their attorney … They’re not necessarily interested in upsetting the apple cart and making everybody hate them … So I think they might be willing to work with us.”

Response

This amendment may be too late to help Patrick County residents Shannon and Luke D’Albero of 1313 Commerce St., the property adjacent to the site of the planned solar farm.

Shannon D’Albero said the couple never would have bought and invested over $500,000 into the property that was supposed to be their “forever home” if they knew a solar project would be moving in next door.

“The solar farm will be within 100 feet from our well and most certainly will decrease the value of our property,” D’Albero said. “We were bothered by the idea that one person that was given a title by the county signed one document that would allow a problematic company with a reputation of not adhering to regulations in multiple counties throughout Virginia.”

Lynne Bogle said she is concerned about the impact of solar panel installation on the county including the clearing and leveling of land before installation, chemical run off from herbicides and the displacement of wildlife when natural habitats are destroyed.

Malcolm Roach said after reading the amended requirements set by the Planning Commission he found that the height requirement of fencing around solar projects would be too short for solar equipment that can be much taller, and since it required razor wire be placed on the fence, any project would be an eyesore to the community.

Roach also expressed concerns of chemicals leaching into the soil and eventually the Patrick County water supply.

Jamie Clark said that a basic zoning ordinance needs to be put in place so that the county can “keep these projects out in the future if we want to. Because right now that’s the reason they’ve come in, because we have nothing.”

“This has really bothered me for the simple fact that a document was signed, regardless if it was legitimately signed or not … That affects the quality of life of the citizens of Patrick County, and nobody knew anything about it,” Rickie Fulcher said.

Fulcher said one way to fix this and make sure it isn’t repeated is to put in zoning ordinances.

Other residents expressed concerns about decommissioning and disposal of solar panels after usage, conducting a risk analysis of the addition of a solar farm to the community, that the vegetative barrier on projects should be substantial, making sure that ordinances are followed, burning to clear land affecting adjacent residents and improving notifications of public hearings to the community.

Energy Right

Energy Right is a non-profit 501c3 organization that works in around 45 counties “helping rural conservatives talk and decide on clean energy policies and projects happening across the state,” Energy Right CEO and Co-Founder Skyler Zunk said.

“We recognized that there was a need for a conservative common sense educational voice across all of Virginia when it specifically comes to clean energy development like solar,” Zunk said.

He said that the best case scenario for solar projects is that they are hidden behind vegetative buffers, screened off, attract very little attention, are quiet and respect neighboring residents.

“Patrick County is one of the few in Virginia that doesn’t have zoning and I think property rights are really well respected here, but we have to control for the effects of these things to make sure that they’re not adversely affecting anyone in the community,” Zunk said.

On the question of “W’what do we have to gain?” from solar farms, Zunk said that unlike the example of a pig farm, solar companies are taxed by localities and other communities earn millions of dollars per year from solar farms.

He said that one of the biggest pieces of misinformation concerning solar projects is that panels will leak toxic chemicals that will pollute waterways.

“That’s a huge concern, if there was a concern at all,” he said. He said that solar panels have no liquid in them, and it hasn’t been proven that solar farms will affect water supplies.

“Money talks,” a man from the audience called out.

“These panels do not leak anything. They do not pollute, they do not seep into groundwater, they do not even affect—” Zunk said before he was interrupted again.

“She [D’Albero] has to live 100 feet from 10,000 panels. Just the idea of having to get up every morning and look out my bedroom window and see those 10,000 panels instead of seeing trees and grass and the Mayo River, I think that itself is enough that we don’t want it. Forget about all the toxicity,” a man from the audience said.

Zunk said he would get to that topic after finishing talking about how they are not toxic when he was interrupted again.

“The Army Corps of Engineers put out an article that they do leak cadmium into the soil,” Roach said. Roach did not have the article with him, and Zunk requested Roach send him the article.

Zunk began referencing a study done by Virginia Tech on the effects of the cadmium telluride solar panels which are produced in Ohio, but Roach dismissed it, saying that Virginia Tech is a “very liberal school” and “naturally they’re going to take the side of a green standpoint.”

Patrick County Planning Commission Board Chair Larry Cowley said, “please, some of us would like to hear what Mr. Zunk has to say so that we can all learn from it.”

Zunk talked about the proper notification of adjacent residents, regulations on top soil, water quality requirements, fire safety training provided to local emergency services and having a third party engineers hired outside of potential solar companies payrolls coming in before another interruption.

“Where do you get your funding?” Clark asked Zunk. “How much do you get from energy companies, solar companies to fund your company?”

Zunk said no one has asked him to be in Patrick County but that money from solar companies does fund Energy Right.

“Ya’ll realize we’re getting a dog and pony show that they’re trying to present to the planning commission?” Clark said.

The meeting continued on a similar course for another 10 minutes before Cowley ended the public session.