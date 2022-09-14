Patrick County considers solar policy

With the proliferation of solar panel project requests in the region, Patrick County has decided to pursue its own policy on the matter.

Larry Cowley with the Patrick County Planning Commission presented a proposed solar ordinance before the Board of Supervisors Monday night.

“I’m not going to read it, but I’ll answer any questions,” Cowley said.

Board members heaped praise on Cowley’s efforts and County Administrator Geri Hazelwood announced that a public hearing on the ordinance would be set for Sept. 26.

The proposed ordinance is 23 pages long and does not apply to residential solar installations or solar projects deemed to be of a small scale.

Projects falling in the category of large scale solar energy facilities would submit a $2,000 fee along with an application, if the ordinance is approved.

Building officials would have 45 days to review the application and, if complete, the application would be forwarded to the Planning Commission for consideration. Another 45 days may pass before an advertised meeting must be scheduled and once the project is approved for consideration, another 45 days may pass before a public hearing must be held.

Once the public hearing is finished, the Planning Commission would vote on the proposal, and if it passes, the project will pass to the Board of Supervisors within another 45-day period.

A public hearing and vote with the Board of Supervisors must take place before approval and should the matter fail, the applicant would have 16 days to appeal.

The ordinance contains details regarding requirements of a site plan that includes fencing, vegetation buffering, lighting and a limitation of 20 feet in height for solar panels that may be installed.

Included in the details is a requirement of decommissioning of the facility once operations have ceased, returning the property to its natural state.

If the project is approved, a permit would be issued after a $2,000 permit fee is paid.

The applicant would have 180 days to acquire the permit after approval and another 180 days to start the project. If the project isn’t finished in 2 years, then the permit would become void.

“This is something that was needed,” said Board Chair Clyde DeLoach. “It looks impressive.”

Cowley said he would be in attendance at the public hearing on the 26th and be available to answer any questions, should any arise.

In other matters:

Hazelwood said requests for proposals for a website, waste management and health insurance would be “going for bid” and she would bring the results to the attention of the Board at a meeting in October.

The Board agreed to adjust the amount of an ARPA spending request from $755 to $810.95 for panic buttons from the offices to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Board approved an additional $10,000 bonus to the Blue Ridge Regional Library. “It’s a bonus, so it’s a 1-year deal,” said DeLoach.

The Board learned from Dan River District Supervisor Brandon Simmons that Patrick County Schools Supervisor Jason Wood said he would donate analog radio repeaters to the County once the school’s new digital communications are operational. The Board had been discussing ways to improve communications among Patrick County employees.

The Board heard from Kurt Bozenmayer of the Smith River District. Bozenmayer encouraged everyone to work together and consider the effects of negative attitudes. “We need to focus on maintaining a positive attitude,” said Bozenmayer.