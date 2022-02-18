 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Patrick County crash claims life of Stuart man

  • 0

A Stuart man has died from injuries in a vehicle crash Thursday night.

The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at 11:45 on Fairystone Park Highway, just east of Meadow Brooke Loop in Patrick County, a VSP release stated.

Matthew Eric Bauer, 45, of Stuart, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot on Fairystone Park Highway, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck the guardrail and overturned, ejecting Bauer from the vehicle, the release said.

Bauer, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at the scene, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."

Watch Now: Related Video

Powdered baby formula recalled after complaints of contamination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert