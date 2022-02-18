Patrick County crash claims life of Stuart man

A Stuart man has died from injuries in a vehicle crash Thursday night.
The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at 11:45 on Fairystone Park Highway, just east of Meadow Brooke Loop in Patrick County, a VSP release stated.
Matthew Eric Bauer, 45, of Stuart, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot on Fairystone Park Highway, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck the guardrail and overturned, ejecting Bauer from the vehicle, the release said.
Bauer, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at the scene, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.
