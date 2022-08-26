Patrick County entities take top honors at tourism event

The Friends of Southwest Virginia hosted a tourism awards ceremony on Monday to honor tourism organizations, tourism and economic development, individuals and tourism-related businesses in Southwest Virginia. Patrick County entities received awards in all three of the categories.

For awards in Excellence in Tourism, Patrick County Tourism won for Best Print Ad for their Our State magazine ad featuring trails. The Tourism department also won the award for Best Long Video (more than 60 seconds).

In the categories of Excellence in Tourism Partners, Front Porch Fest won the Outstanding Festival of the Year with less than 10,000 in attendance. Pickle & Ash Restaurant won Outstanding New Tourism Business of the Year.

In the category of Excellence in Tourism Leadership, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce won Outstanding Tourism Partner of the Year.