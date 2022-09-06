Patrick County didn’t risk having a fair during the pandemic and is looking forward this year to resuming the annual event considered to be an institution in the area.

While the beginning of the annual event is unknown, it officially became a project of the Stuart Rotary Club in 1952 and is the organization’s major fundraiser.

“In 2016, the Patrick County Agricultural Fair won a total of 18 ribbons out of 19 entries at the Virginia State Fair Conference,” said Rotary Secretary Paula Drady who described herself as a member of the organization with a reputation for “doing whatever needs doing,” including talking to reporters about the fair. “The Stuart Rotary Club started an educational loan program in 1968 and in 1976 they added a scholarship program. Since 1968, the Foundation has awarded 143 loans and 342 scholarships totaling almost half a million dollars, and that money comes mostly from the fair.”

While a good fair must take on a carnival atmosphere, Drady said the rural community still emphasizes the agricultural aspect.

“One staple that has been in the fair from the beginning is the agricultural exhibit,” Drady said. “Quilts and photographs, jellies and jams and fruits and vegetables both canned and fresh are entered, judged and displayed.”

Drady said the animal barn is always popular and is a best-loved agricultural feature for people of all ages.

“Feisty roosters, gentle rabbits, magnificent horses, giant cows and ornery goats are all there,” she said.

An all-volunteer workforce of about 40 people keep everything running at the Patrick County Fair,m which close to 10,000 people attend over the five days of the event.

“We start planning in February, so we take a couple of months to recoup and then we start all over,” Drady said.

In addition to Patrick County and the Stuart Rotary Club, sponsors include Clark Gas & Oil, Autos by Nelson, Patrick County Family Practice and Northern Regional Hospital.

The Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be held Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 17, at Rotary Field in Stuart. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the rides start at 6. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 6-18 and free for children five and younger. Special events cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids and are free for military in uniform.

Wristbands can be purchased for $25 to ride all rides from 6-10 p.m. or individual ride tickets can be purchased for $1 each. Rides require multiple tickets per ride. Admission for adults over 19 and older is $5.

Tuesday: It’s the first night of the 68th Annual Patrick County Agricultural Fair. Student night with free admission for students. Ride wristband special with $2 off coupon. Gates open at 5 p.m. and rides at 6 p.m. Little Caesars pizza eating contest at 6:30 p.m. Competitors meet inside the entrance to the fairgrounds just outside the exhibit building.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Gates open at 5 p.m., rides at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15: Gates open at 5 p.m., rides at 6 p.m. Senior citizen night. Admission is free for our senior friends.

Friday, Sept. 16: Gates open at 5 p.m., rides at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17: Saturday young family matinee: Free Admission for one adult with child from 3-5 p.m.. Special matinee wristband for $15 will be accepted 3 p.m.-6 p.m. for kiddie rides only. Gates open at 5 p.m., rides at 6 p.m. Demolition derby night. Admission to the demolition derby and power wheel derby is $10 for adults 18 and older and $5 for children 6-17, under 5 for free. Kid’s power wheel derby starts at 6 p.m. and the demolition derby starts at 7 p.m. Fireworks follow the derby.