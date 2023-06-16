A local beer and wine festival aims to spotlight local agriculture producers and musicians during a two-day event at Reynolds Homestead.

Patrick County’s food, wine and beer festival Bushels & Barrels began in 2013 when a local group called Field to Friends saw an opportunity to fulfill a need in the community, Reynolds Homestead Community Engagement, Partnerships and Programs Manager and One Family Productions President Sarah Wray said.

Field to Friends was made up of community members who were interested in “exploring foodways and local food access in the community,” Wray added.

The group came up with the idea to host a “local signature food event to showcase growers, and producers and create greater access to local foods regionally,” Wray said. It is now organized by a collaboration between One Family Productions and Reynolds Homestead.

The festival has had “many iterations based on the needs of the community and how other organizations have ebbed and flowed,” Wray said.

In the past it has featured a block party in partnership with the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, farmer’s market-style food sales and sustainability workshops to teach homesteading, sustainable living and gardening classes.

But, as the needs of the community have changed — so has the content of the festival, Wray said.

On Saturday starting at 4 p.m. attendees can expect to experience a selection of local music, homebrew competitions and local vendors.

“We do like to keep our food trucks, wineries and breweries as close as we can regionally and locally,” Reynolds Homestead Communication and Program Support Assistant Kristin Hylton said. The festival is held at the Reynolds Homestead near the historic Reynolds home.

“It’s just beautiful here at the Reynolds Homestead right at twilight, it’s gorgeous,” Hylton said. “Everything basically is right there [at the homestead] so its super small, very intimate, very family friendly even as a beer and wine festival.”

Hylton said the event is a perfect middle ground to a one-day event and a four-day music festival.

“It doesn’t have the overwhelming or larger multi-day music festival feeling,” Hylton added. “A lot of people will just bring their lawn chairs or blanket and they’re on the lawn for the whole day.”

This year’s lineup of bands includes: Time Sawyer; The Judy Chops; Striking Copper; Oh, Christopher; and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs.

Food trucks will be Bootleg BBQ out of Floyd, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream and Pickle & Ash out of Stuart.

The homebrew contest gives local beer makers who signed up in advance the chance to enter their beer into a competition to be judged by industry professionals. The winners will receive certificates and other merchandise bundles from event sponsors.

The farm-to-table meal toinght will be catered by Pickle & Ash, though tickets sold out quickly. However, the Saturday entertainment is still open to last- minute ticket sales.

Tickets can be found at bushelsandbarrels.com. There are a variety of ticket bundles to choose from including a designated driver ticket that is only $15.

“It’s a collection of several different events which we like because it means people can pick and choose,” Hylton said. “Some people just come for Saturday, some just for the farm to table dinner.”

“At the core, the event has always centered local as an opportunity to highlight some of the farmers, producers, brewers, and winemakers of the region,” Wray said.

“The idea is just basically to spotlight those local producers of those various things and support them and give them a space where people are all together to enjoy all the different facets and also maybe learn about somebody new,” Hylton said.