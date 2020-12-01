Patrick County gets two new emergency communication cell towers

First responders in Patrick County received a major communications boost at the end of October when two new FirstNet cell sites went live in the county.
AT&T Public Affairs spokesperson Daniel Langan and AT&T Corporate Communications spokesperson Karen Twomey explained in a release that FirstNet is a nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to public safety and eventually will operate entirely on its own spectrum, known as Band 14.
FirstNet sites initially become operational on the public LTE network with priority and are then migrated to the exclusive Band 14, the release stated.
In the event of a regional or widespread emergency, public networks can get overloaded due to heavy user traffic. The priority feature on the LTE network is designed to provide services first to key personnel in their critical communications.
Smartphones will operate on the FirstNet system through a secure app, allowing fire and rescue personnel to use dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it. Devices specific for emergency use will have additional capabilities.
The new sites in Patrick County are located just north of Stuart, providing coverage around U.S. 58 and around Route 747/Widow Drive in Meadows of Dan.
The first sites in Virginia went up last year in Fairfax, Prince William and Alleghany counties, and Fairfax and Prince William counties are now operational on Band 14.
In addition to the sites built last year and the two new sites in Patrick County, other FirstNet cell sites have been launched in Carroll and Floyd counties and a second site has been added in Fairfax County.
About two weeks ago, a new site was added in Franklin County providing coverage along Routes 864, 853, 607, 40 and the surrounding area, including Ferrum College.
Other sites added last month are in Craig, Grayson and Washington County.
The First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government, contracted with AT&T in a public-private partnership to build out the high-speed broadband communications platform for first responders and public safety personnel.
The FirstNet network differs from the networks used by consumers because it will operate on a dedicated mobile broadband used solely for emergency communications with always-on priority.
“Building upon AT&T’s current and planned investments in Virginia we’re actively extending the reach of FirstNet to give agencies large and small the reliable, unthrottled connectivity and modern communications tools they need,” Langan wrote. “The build out of the FirstNet platform is currently well ahead of schedule and, in addition to the purpose-built sites, already offers subscribers in Virginia these benefits and more.”
Those additional benefits will include 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data and access to a fleet of 76 land-based and airborne portable cell sites that can be deployed in the event of a large-scale emergency where existing cites have been compromised.
“Virginia’s first responders deserve fast, reliable and dedicated coverage across the state to help them effectively and efficiently address incidents. And with FirstNet, that’s exactly what they’re getting,” said Vince Apruzzese, president, AT&T Virginia. “We couldn’t be more pleased to support the public safety mission and bring the state’s first responders – and residents – greater access to the connectivity they need. Working with public safety we’ve made FirstNet nimble, adaptable and ready to scale for even the most severe situations.”
Apruzzese added that Virginia was the first state in the country to opt in to FirstNet in July 2017.
“FirstNet is a dedicated broadband platform for public safety, by public safety,” FirstNet Authority CEO Edward Parkinson said. “We worked hand-in-hand with Virginia’s public safety community to understand their needs for the network. And these network enhancements are a prime example of how that input and feedback is becoming reality. We look forward to supporting Virginia’s first responders’ use of FirstNet to help them save lives and protect communities.”
As for most people who visit or live in Patrick County, there are many “dead spots” in which a cell connection is not available. Despite the FirstNet system's exclusivity to emergency services, the new towers will also improve cell coverage for consumers.
"These sites were constructed using Band 14 spectrum, as well as AT&T commercial spectrum,” Langan wrote. “Although Band 14 is set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet - residents, visitors and businesses in the area of these new sites can take advantage of the AT&T spectrum bands, as well as Band 14 when additional capacity is available."
