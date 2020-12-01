Patrick County gets two new emergency communication cell towers

First responders in Patrick County received a major communications boost at the end of October when two new FirstNet cell sites went live in the county.

AT&T Public Affairs spokesperson Daniel Langan and AT&T Corporate Communications spokesperson Karen Twomey explained in a release that FirstNet is a nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to public safety and eventually will operate entirely on its own spectrum, known as Band 14.

FirstNet sites initially become operational on the public LTE network with priority and are then migrated to the exclusive Band 14, the release stated.

In the event of a regional or widespread emergency, public networks can get overloaded due to heavy user traffic. The priority feature on the LTE network is designed to provide services first to key personnel in their critical communications.

Smartphones will operate on the FirstNet system through a secure app, allowing fire and rescue personnel to use dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it. Devices specific for emergency use will have additional capabilities.

The new sites in Patrick County are located just north of Stuart, providing coverage around U.S. 58 and around Route 747/Widow Drive in Meadows of Dan.