Patrick County gets update from local leaders

The future hospital is moving along a little more slowly than originally estimated, and Primland is growing.

Those were some of the messages during Patrick County’s Breakfast with Your Community Leaders held Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds’ Hooker building, hosted by the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Reynolds Homestead.

About 50 people attended the event, which Chamber Executive Director Rebecca Adcock said might become a yearly occurrence.

Foresight Health COO Joe Hylak-Reinholtz said the Foresight hospital, which was ambitiously estimated to open in January, now has a more realistic date of the second or third quarter of 2023, though the original date still remains the goal. This is due to supply chain issues, construction firm changes, a new architect for the project and making decisions on what services and features they will prioritize, he said.

Primland Resort General Manager Rajiv Malhotra said that rumors that the resort had been sold were false. In fact, the resort is growing: Construction on new mountain homes will begin in November; two more treehouse units will be built by August 2023; and there is discussion of adding an outdoor pool, an outdoor restaurant, an outdoor fitness center and an event barn. Also, Texas-based Chad Dorsey has joined the staff.

Adcock said the Chamber routinely maintains a community calendar, website, local listings for businesses, inclusive email list and a community resource guide. The Chamber hosts lunch-and-learns throughout the year on various topics, put together the Patrick County Magazine and holds many other different programs to better the county.

Patrick County Economic Development Director Sean Adkins said recent county highlights include the first brewery, the upcoming Foresight hospital, the addition of broadband, a business development recovery resource center and a growing network of regional partnerships.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors (BOS) Chair Clyde DeLoach said the BOS has been through improvements over the past years. He said that they now balance the budget each year, only had one tax increase, have improved relationships within the county and are more transparent than they were before.

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9th) said the addition of mobile health units in the county expands care for its residents, and he said that he is looking forward to the possibility of Congress advancing legislation that “turns around our economy” and will “unleash our potential.” He said the way to do that is to “curb wasteful spending,” focus on domestic energy production and bring back manufacturing jobs to America.

Patrick County Recreation and Tourism Coordinator James Houchins said the county has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and the goal is to continue to promote the county through events such as a tourism conference in Raleigh, North Carolina, where they passed out over 300 Patrick County tourism magazines. For recreation, the county has a T-Mobile grant to create an inclusive park for children from all backgrounds, they are aiming to have more agri-tourism in the area and they are fostering community partnerships.

Stuart Town Manager Bryce Simmons said the town is developing a comprehensive plan with the West Piedmont Planning Commission; the first public interest meeting will be Oct. 13 at 5:30 at the town office. They are working on a feasibility study for the Star Theater and in the beginning stages of gathering support to replace the Mayo River bridge into Stuart.

Reynolds Homestead Director Julie Walters Steele said that the Homestead is building a community kitchen for Homestead use, a place to hold cooking classes and a place for businesses to cook prototype meals. The Homestead continues to provide outreach and engagement programs, support economic development and tourism, programs for all ages, music lectures, festivals and more.

Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) Vice President Chris Wikstrom spoke about the variety of career pathways the college offers, getting students on focused career paths, students graduating with welding credentials and moving directly to the workforce, continued relationships with county schools, expanded automotive classes, the Patrick County Fab Lab and Fast Forward programming.

Virginia Delegate Wren Williams (R-47th) celebrated the return of a hospital to the county that will hopefully relieve the EMS issues and the addition of broadband with four or five providers serving areas that presently have no or low internet, and he said the next step going forward will be to address job deficit.

Patrick County Public Schools (PCPS) Superintendent Jason Wood said PCPS is ranked 7th in the state for Standards of Learning (SOL); over 60% of students receive free or reduced lunch; the graduation rate is 94.5%; and with funding from the 1% sales tax increase, the first phase of project will include renovations to Patrick County High School, including six new tennis courts.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Assistant Resident Engineer David Kiser talked about construction projects, two on Highway 58. Construction began in spring for the first, a 7.4-mile stretch of road with a $300 million estimated cost, and the second is a stretch of road 4 miles long aimed for 2025 with a cost of $176 million. The design will begin for a bridge in south Stuart starting 2024-25, and an intersection improvement on Route 103 to improve safety is estimated for 2024, along with a project on Ashby Drive to widen the lane.