Patrick County has first death from COVID-19

Patrick County, one of the last counties in the state to have a positive test for the novel coronavirus, now has its first death from COVID-19.
That statistic, first revealed Wednesday morning in a report from the Virginia Department of Health, later was confirmed by Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District.
Bell could not provide details about the person other than residence in Patrick County and could not explain if this was person was hospitalized. A spokesperson for Sovah Health-Martinsville did not respond immediately to a query about a death there.
The question was raised because Patrick County had its first two hospitalizations about two weeks ago and has had no more since.
“With Patrick County folks, they either come to Martinsville or Mount Airy [N.C., for hospital care], so it gets tricky,” Bell said in an email. “We report by where a person lives, so there is often lag time getting deaths reported.
“Under those circumstances, I cannot answer the question of whether the person was hospitalized for a long time or died elsewhere.”
VDH’s data showed that Patrick County had 40 cases on Tuesday but was down to 39 on Wednesday, a fact that Bell could not explain, and she said she would check with state officials to see if there had been a data entry error.
Patrick County didn’t have its first case of COVID-19 until April 22 — when only five counties remained without one — and as of May 5 only had two cases.
Meanwhile, Henry County, which on Tuesday had reported its fourth death because of the virus, gained two more cases that Bell reported on Wednesday. They were both females, one in her 40s and one in her 50s.
VDH reported Wednesday morning that there have been 230 positive cases in Henry County — all but two of those since May 1 — including 22 who were hospitalized and the four deaths.
Martinsville has 70 cases, with nine hospitalized and one death.
Franklin County, which is part of the West Piedmont district, has 53, with five hospitalized and one death.
The statewide trend in cases continues to be positive, but the total is approaching 60,000 (59,514 as of Wednesday morning), and hospitalizations were nearly 6,000 (5,955). The number of deaths rose slightly to 1,661.
Johns Hopkins University’s real-time map on Wednesday afternoon showed 9,326,423 cases worldwide and 479,310 deaths. In the U.S. there are 2,366,961 cases, with 121,746 deaths.
