Patrick County High School responds to threat of violence

Patrick County High School is the latest public school in the area to respond to a threat of violence on school grounds.
"As you may already be aware, a rumor circulated this morning [Thursday] regarding a verbal threat that a student made to a small group of classmates involving a gun," Superintendent Dean Gilbert by email said. "After investigating a tip shared with the school, Sheriff’s deputies and State Police have addressed the issue."
The threat was found to be unsubstantiated, but the school staff and police began operating according to protocols in place to "ensure the safety of students throughout the morning."
"We want to assure you that we always take any type of threat to student safety seriously and have the full cooperation of local law enforcement," Gilbert said. "Patrick County High School did implement a schoolwide lockdown during the investigation of the incident."
Gilbert warned that law enforcement agencies and school officials take these threats seriously and encouraged parents to talk with their children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to someone they trust.
"Please remind them that if they become aware of a concern, their first response should be to alert school administration and/or the school resource officer so that it can be dealt with quickly," Gilbert said. "The goal of Patrick County High School’s staff is to foster an atmosphere where students feel free to come to us if they become aware of a threat to student safety."
Also on Thursday, the families of students at Laurel Park Middle School were informed by email that a student is facing disciplinary action after "he stated a shooting would occur on campus."
In a letter to families LPMS Principal Katrina Perry wrote that the school's staff and the Henry County Sheriff's Office worked to assess the report even as students attended classes on Thursday. There were no known disruptions.
She said officials "will collaborate tomorrow [Friday] to ensure student and staff safety as well."
Both incidents occurred just days after a 14-year-old at Bassett High School was arrested after school officials learned he had threatened violence against a group of students.
"Recent tragedies at schools in other areas have heightened everyone's concern for the safety of students," Perry wrote. "I want to assure you that we always take any type of threat seriously and have the full cooperation of the Sheriff's department.
As did Gilbert, Perry encouraged families to discuss the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting to school officials when a threat is perceived or heard.
