Patrick County High School responds to threat of violence

Patrick County High School is the latest public school in the area to respond to a threat of violence on school grounds.

"As you may already be aware, a rumor circulated this morning [Thursday] regarding a verbal threat that a student made to a small group of classmates involving a gun," Superintendent Dean Gilbert by email said. "After investigating a tip shared with the school, Sheriff’s deputies and State Police have addressed the issue."

The threat was found to be unsubstantiated, but the school staff and police began operating according to protocols in place to "ensure the safety of students throughout the morning."

"We want to assure you that we always take any type of threat to student safety seriously and have the full cooperation of local law enforcement," Gilbert said. "Patrick County High School did implement a schoolwide lockdown during the investigation of the incident."

Gilbert warned that law enforcement agencies and school officials take these threats seriously and encouraged parents to talk with their children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to someone they trust.

