Patrick County HS has positive, probable tests for COVID-19

Patrick County High School again is dealing with cases of COVID-19.

Patrick County Superintendent Dan Gilbert announced in an email Monday evening that there had been one positive test and another probable and that those affected had been notified.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The staff and students affected have been contacted individually,” Gilbert said in the email. “We will continue to work with our local health department and to monitor current health data.”

There had been a positive test at the school in late September, not long after Patrick County Public Schools resumed hybrid in-classroom learning.

He encouraged the community, which has seen more than 300 cases and 27 deaths, to follow the precautions outlined by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will keep you updated as circumstances change,” he said.