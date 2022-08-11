Patrick County man charged with attempted murder of wife

A Meadows of Dan man is in the Patrick County Jail charged with the attempted murder of his wife.

Keith Edward Hughes, 56, of 1153 Willis Road, was arrested on Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m. on charges of attempted murder, stalking, communicating threats in writing and domestic assault and battery.

A release from the Patrick County Sheriff's Office states that "Hughes allegedly sent multiple detailed and violent electronic messages to his wife, Tamara Hughes, 52, and another person," throughout the morning, "stating his intent to come to her workplace and shoot her and others."

Hughes' wife works at Capewell Aerial Systems in Meadows of Dan, and when company officials learned of the threats, they notified the Patrick County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Steve Austin and Deputy C.L. Elgin responded to the scene, the release stated.

While Austin and Elgin were talking with Capewell officials in the parking lot, Hughes drove up in a vehicle with a rifle beside him and Elgin and Austin immediately arrested him, the release said.

"The suspect arrived at his wife's workplace within minutes of his last threat to her, armed with a loaded high-powered rifle and extra ammunition; our deputies arriving before Hughes most likely averting a tragedy," Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in the release.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Tennille Jessup at 276-692-5885 or Lt. Steve Austin at 276-692-5950.

Hughes is in the Patrick County Jail without bond.