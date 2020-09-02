 Skip to main content
Patrick County man dies of injuries from motorcycle wreck in July
Patrick County man dies of injuries from motorcycle wreck in July

  • Updated
Police lights

FLOYD – A Meadows of the Dan man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Floyd County.

Matthew Ryan Dalton, 39, died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was taken after the wreck, which occurred July 26, the Virginia State Police said in a release. VSP said it recently learned of Dalton's death and updated the report.

The crash was at 6:09 p.m. that Sunday on Route 799, just east of Route 805 in Floyd County.

Dalton was riding a 1999 Harley Davidson Road King eastbound on Route 799, when he lost control, crashed and was ejected, the release said.

Dalton was wearing a helmet.

VSP Trooper S.M. Chaffin is investigating.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated incorrectly when the wreck occurred.

