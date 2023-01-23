Patrick County native joins clerk's race

Nancy Turner Belcher of Woolwine has joined Patrick County Interim Circuit Court Clerk Morgan E. Boothe in running for the office of circuit court clerk in November.

Belcher, 50, is a resident of Woolwine and a life-long resident of Patrick County. She is a Patrick County High School and Ricks College graduate, is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and has served for 25 years as a member of the Smith River Rescue Squad, of which she is its vice president, a release stated.

"With my experience in the legal profession for nearly 25 years and having the necessary leadership skills, I know that I would undoubtedly benefit the Clerk's Office with knowledge and expertise as I strive to make this county better for current and future generations. If elected, I would work tirelessly to make the Clerk's Office a resource that would be accessible to the folks in Patrick County, whether that be in-person or online," she stated in the release.

Belcher has worked as an administrative assistant for several attorneys and currently serves in that capacity for Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney Dayna Bobbitt.

Sherri Hazelwood remains the elected circuit court clerk in Patrick County, although she has been removed from currently serving in that capacity by Judge Marcus A. Brinks after multiple arrests, mostly in connection with illegal drug use and alcohol abuse. It is the second time Hazelwood has been removed from the office for similar reasons.

Brinks appointed Boothe, who was already employed in the Clerk's Office, to serve as interim clerk in Hazelwood's absence.

Boothe stated at the time she was appointed by Brinks that she intended to run for the position in November.

Said Belcher: "Given the opportunity to serve this community would be a blessing. I have lived in and served this community my whole life and I am no stranger to hard work. I plan to continue to work for this community that has provided so much for myself and my family."