Patrick County rescue squad member dies of COVID-19, and squadmates tested positive

Nowhere in the West Piedmont Health District has the pandemic proven deadlier than in Patrick County.

Now a rescue squad member has succumbed to COVID-19, and half her squad have tested positive for the highly infectious novel coronavirus.

Janice Plaster Turner, 67, of Stuart died Sept. 1 at Novant Health Forsyth Medial Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., because of COVID-19.

She was a lifetime member of the Jeb Stuart Rescue Squad and had held every position in the organization.

Patrick County was one of the last counties in Virginia to have a positive test for the virus, but as of Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health reported 271 cases, with 51 hospitalizations and 24 deaths, the most of any municipality in the health district.

The county's per capita rates of 1533.4 cases per 100,000 residents and 135.8 per 100K for deaths are among the highest in the state.

The Jeb Stuart Rescue squad helps to transport patients at Hill Valley Healthcare in Stuart by ambulance to the hospital when needed.

Hill Valley is a 160-bed nursing home facility that had a serious outbreak in July that eventually involved 42 of its residents and 13 staff members.