Two people spoke adamantly against solar farm activity, during the public comment period of the regular Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting this week.

After a scheduled public hearing on Monday regarding a school bus video surveillance ordinance in which no one spoke, the floor was opened for residents to make general public comments to the Board, and two people made known their thoughts about solar energy in Patrick County.

“Solar panels are a hazmat disposal item,” said Ed Poole of the Smith River District. “I have a draft proposal given to Franklin County last week. They voted 7-0 to turn down a proposal by Energix to put a solar farm there.”

Energix Group is a global renewable energy company, with operations in the United States, Poland and Israel. They are also the parent company of Fairy Stone Solar, LLC, a company with a proposed solar facility in Patrick County.

“The United Nations General Assembly puts Energix at number 32 on the list of companies with human rights violations in the world,” Poole said. “So now you know who you’re dealing with. I’m a licensed, and in good standing, public safety official, and I’m going to keep giving you information to help you to make good solid decisions. Just look at the waste product at the end of the life cycle.”

Jamie Clark of the Peters Creek District had spoken previously to the Board about his concerns of the proposed project by Fairy Stone Solar that would be located across the road from his home. Clark was back again on Monday.

“With solar — do you want to embrace this or put as many restrictions on it as you can?” asked Clark. “You can make your ordinance so restrictive that it basically prevents them from being located here.”

Retired Henry County Administrator Tim Hall made Monday’s meeting the first he has attended since temporarily replacing Geri Hazelwood as Patrick County’s administrator. Hazelwood abruptly resigned last month when it was discovered that her signature was on the approval of the solar project that may not have passed through the proper channels.

Hazelwood did not speak publicly about her departure, and no one on the Board has connected her leaving with the documents.

“I have not spoken to anyone from the supervisors on down willing to confirm or deny it, but the timing alone is enough to make you suspect that there’s some connection,” Patrick County Planning Commission Vice Chair Kurt Bozenmayer told the Bulletin shortly after Hazelwood left.

At Monday night’s meeting, Bozenmayer also spoke, but not about solar projects.

“Last month the Board of Supervisors agreed to keep the tax rate the same,” Bozenmayer said. “The contingency fund was $700,000, and now it is zero. Now we can be caught with no rainy day fund.”

In a third matter during the public comment period, Kimberly Martin of Ararat complained about a volunteer service agreement that was recently brought to her attention.

“Previously I ran rescue in Virginia Beach for years. Now I’m a 911 dispatcher here,” said Martin. “Last Monday I found out there was a volunteer service agreement that hasn’t been disseminated down to the local rescue squads. Paid rescue is considered a county employee even though they don’t get benefits. While this may work in Henry County, it’s not good for Patrick County. You’re only depriving the County of good volunteers. I would like this to be reconsidered so I can run with Jeb Stuart [Rescue Squad] as paid rescue and still keep my job at 911.”

Martin warned that if the agreement remained in place it would encourage her, and others in similar positions, to take their talents and credentials to neighboring counties.

In other matters, the Board:

Heard from Chris Hughes speak about a National Day of Prayer event that is being organized and will be held on May 4 in front of the Patrick County Courthouse at noon.

Recognized Wayne Kirkpatrick, vice president of the Dan River Basin Association, with a resolution honoring his work. Kirkpatrick also serves as president of Blue Ridge Heritage Inc. and as a member of the Patrick County Tourism Advisory Council.

Mentioned the resignation of Patrick County’s Director of Economic Development and Executive Director of the Economic Development Authority Sean Adkins. Adkins was recently named to the Patrick & Henry Community College Board of Directors.

Ratified a resolution for the Veterans Honor Guard.

Approved a $112,500 additional appropriation for the Child Services Act FY2023 budget.

Scheduled a public hearing on the new year’s budget for May 8.