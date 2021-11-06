Patrick County salutes those who served with Veterans Day Parade

Patriotism was alive and well on the streets of Patrick County Saturday.

It was at the Veterans Day parade, which featured grand marshal Harvie Langhorne Spangler and guest speaker Lt. Col. Joseph Griffin.

Spangler was born in Meadows of Dan in 1928 and is a graduate of Meadows of Dan High School.

He was drafted into the Army in 1951 and received basic training, with specialty as a radio mechanic, at Camp Gordon, Georgia.

His next duty was with the 24th Infantry Division in Korea as a radio mechanic, but was assigned as a machine gunner for 5 months, then assigned to Japan for standby. He achieved the rank of sergeant and was discharged in 1953.

After discharge, he spent 5 years in the National Guard.

Spangler was employed at Sperry Rand for 21 years and Cal Form for 7 years.

He has a lifetime license as a Marine RADAR operator.

Spangler is a life member of Meadows of Dan Post # 8467 and served as Commander. He also is a member of Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club and is a retired member of Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.

He has three daughters, one son and several grandchildren.