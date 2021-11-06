 Skip to main content
Patrick County salutes those who served with Veterans Day Parade
featured top story

The Call to Colors was performed by the Honor Guard bugler.

Patriotism was alive and well on the streets of Patrick County Saturday.

It was at the Veterans Day parade, which featured grand marshal Harvie Langhorne Spangler and guest speaker Lt. Col. Joseph Griffin.

The 2021 Grand Marshall is Harvie Langhorne Spangler

The 2021 Veterans Day parade grand marshal is Harvie Langhorne Spangler, who was drafted in the Army in 1951 and achieved the rank of sergeant before being discharged in 1953, and spent five years in the National Guard.

Spangler was born in Meadows of Dan in 1928 and is a graduate of Meadows of Dan High School.

He was drafted into the Army in 1951 and received basic training, with specialty as a radio mechanic, at Camp Gordon, Georgia.

His next duty was with the 24th Infantry Division in Korea as a radio mechanic, but was assigned as a machine gunner for 5 months, then assigned to Japan for standby. He achieved the rank of sergeant and was discharged in 1953.

After discharge, he spent 5 years in the National Guard.

Spangler was employed at Sperry Rand for 21 years and Cal Form for 7 years.

He has a lifetime license as a Marine RADAR operator.

Spangler is a life member of Meadows of Dan Post # 8467 and served as Commander. He also is a member of Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club and is a retired member of Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.

He has three daughters, one son and several grandchildren.

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Joe Griffin

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Joe Griffin was the guest speaker at the Patrick County Veterans Day Parade.

Griffin was born and grew up in Martin County in eastern North Carolina. He attended N.C. State University until he enlisted in the Air Force in October 1955.

He was recruited into the Aviation Cadet program in 1959 for officer and flight training, receiving his wings and commission in January 1961. He was assigned to the Military Airlift Command for 10 years. He then went to F-4 fighter training and served in Vietnam, flying 210 combat missions.

Then Griffin spent 16 years in the 89th Special Air Missions Unit, flying numerous VIPs, until his retirement in February 1989. He retired with more than 15,000 hours of flying time, reaching every continent and most of the major cities of the world.

He returned to his hometown in North Carolina until moving to Patrick County in 2006.

Patrick County Veterans Day Parade Wren Williams

Delegate-elect Wren Williams talked to the crowd during the 2021 Veterans Day service.

Delegage-elect Wren Williams also addressed the crowd.

Patrick County Veterans Day Parade Rifle Squad

The Patrick County Honor Guard performed the Call to Colors and 21-gun salute.

The Patrick County High School marching band and flag corps

The Patrick County High School marching band and flag corps perform during the parade.

The marching band and flag corps of Patrick County High School performed.

Patrick County Veterans Day Parade

A little boy picks up goodies that were thrown out from floats.

Entries in the parade included the Col. Dunlap Jeep Unit, Woolwine and Stuart Volunteer Fire Departments, Charles Leed on an electric bicycle with a sidewar, the Sons and Daughters of Confederate Veterans, Virginia Patriot Guard Riders, Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and vintage cars and trucks.

Patrick County Veterans Day Parade 2

A three-wheeled motorcycle has a flag draped over its windshield.
Patrick County Veterans Day Parade Rifle Squad

Patrick County Veterans Day Parade Col. Dunlap Jeep Unit

The Col. Dunlap Jeep Unit rides in the parade.
Patrick County Veterans Day Parade Wren Williams

Woolwine Fire Department

Parade-watchers wave at the Woolwine Fire Department firefighters as they pass.
Patrick County High School Marching Band plays the National Anthem at the 2021 Veterans Day Service Saturday.jpg

The Patrick County High School Marching Band plays the National Anthem at the 2021 Veterans Day Service Saturday.
Mr. Charles Leed electric bicycle with sidecar

Charles Leed rides an electric bicycle with a sidecar in the parade.
Patrick County Veterans Honor guard stands at attention while PCHS Marching Band Played the National Anthem.jpg

Patrick County Veterans Honor guard stands at attention while the Patrick County High School Marching Band plays the National Anthem.
Sons of Confederate Veterans and Daughters of Confederate Veterans march.

Teresa's School of Dance and Baton performs during the parade

The crowd listens to the speakers at the 2021 Veterans Day Service in Patrick County.

The Stuart Volunteer Fire Department ladder truck prepares to make a turn as the crowd watches.

Vintage cars and trucks are part of the Patrick County Veterans Day Parade.

Virginia Patriot Guard Riders were in the Stuart Veteran's Memorial Parade.

