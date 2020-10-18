Patrick County scares up some fun

It looks like the loads of scarecrows that are all over Patrick County must have scared off the fall festivals as well as the birds.

But no, it was the pandemic that did that – simply leaving the scarecrows an opportunity to shine.

It’s the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s Inaugural Scarecrow Contest, going on throughout October.

Around 70 scarecrows already are registered in the contest. Votes for the best are being taken throughout the month. Various prizes will be given not only to the scarecrows (or the people who built them) but also to people who visit the most scarecrows.

“It’s something that, as the Chamber, I wanted to do for a few years,” Chamber Executive Director Rebecca Adcock said, “but we’ve always been so busy in the fall, we thought this year would be a good time to do it.”

Usually, fall is hopping in Patrick County in terms of events, she said, starting with the Agricultural Fair in September. Then “October is jam-packed” with the Apple Dumpling Festival, Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department Octoberfest, the historical reenactment in Ararat, various elementary school fall festivals and, on Halloween, Spooktacular on Main Street.

