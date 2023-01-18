 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Patrick County school officials resolve threat of violence

Patrick County High School officials addressed a threat at the school on Wednesday and issued a release by the end of the school day assuring everyone that the situation had been resolved.

A notice from Superintendent Jason Wood around 4 p.m. on Wednesday stated that the administration and the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office had investigated an incident in which verbal threats were made involving violence at the school.

“The threats were reported by multiple students and investigated immediately and thoroughly,” Wood stated by email. “It is very important to note that we were made aware of this safety concern by students who did the right thing. Once students heard about the threat, they told a responsible adult.”

Wood warned that any student whose actions pose a safety concern for the rest of the student body will receive disciplinary action.

“The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the matter,” said Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. “The Patrick County School Division has been fully cooperative with the investigation and the suspect in question is no longer attending Patrick County Public Schools.”

Wood encouraged parents and guardians to reach out to school officials directly if they had any questions regarding this incident.

Jason Wood

Wood

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

