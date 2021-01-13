Patrick County Schools going all-virtual starting Thursday

Patrick County Public Schools are going all-virtual for two weeks as of Thursday.

An email from Superintendent Dean Gilbert said there were circumstances involving multiple schools that caused the change, which is planned to continue through Jan. 27.

He did not elaborate on those circumstances. Henry County Schools on Monday delayed its return to hybrid learning because the pandemic had rendered insufficient staff to work effectively.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The email said meal pick-ups will continue as planned on Thursday, and families who are not already signed up for meal pick up should contact their child's school by 9 a.m. Thursday.

Gilbert's email said that meal distribution schedules for next week will be communicated in a future message and that packet pick-up information will be communicated by individual schools.

Parent/teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday will either be virtual or rescheduled. Teachers will contact families to arrange those.

Families of children scheduled for an SOL test at Patrick County High School will be contacted individually.

Athletic practices will be canceled until students return to a hybrid model.