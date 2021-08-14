Patrick County schools now will requires masks

Patrick County Public Schools students, faculty and administrators this week will begin to follow the state mandate about wearing masks indoors while at school.
The school board in an emergency meeting on Monday had voted to make the masks encouraged but not mandated, despite recommendations from the superintendent, school board attorney and insurer that it should follow state law.
A law passed by the General Assembly last year requires state schools to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had said masks should be worn indoors at school.
When some districts such as Patrick County opted not to require masks, the governor’s office on Thursday issued a new directive that said this wasn’t an option.
The Patrick County School Board met again at its regular session Thursday and notified parents that the policy would be changing.
“We did send a school message out to the community last night [Thursday night], Superintendent Dean Gilbert wrote in response to an email from the Bulletin. “We send this by phone and email. We will be following the State Health Commissioner's order requiring masks and exemptions.”
Martinsville City Public Schools, opened last Monday with masks required and reported on the first day a positive test of someone at Patrick Henry Elementary School. Whether that was a child or staff was not disclosed.
Henry County Public Schools has its first classes on Monday and had planned to require masks all along with a promise to review that mandate early in the school year.
Across Virginia – and the nation – some parents and public officials have been opposing mask requirements, which started to become important again as the delta variant of the novel coronavirus and a small percentage of vaccinations have sparked a new surge in cases.
In the past seven days, the West Piedmont Health District – which comprises Martinsville and the counties of Henry, Patrick and Franklin – has recorded 256 new cases of COVID-10, about 36 per day. In August there have been 381 cases, more than in July or June.
Statewide there have been more than 23,000 new cases this month.
Surge in district
There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the district reported Friday morning, part of the 2,270 across Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health recorded those cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday. VDH no longer updates data reports on the weekend. There were 16 deaths and 69 new hospitalizations statewide reported on Friday but none in WPHD.
The data dashboard for variants that VDH updates each Friday no longer gives a clear picture of the variants impact.
The information implies that there have been about 4,000 cases of the virus caused by variants statewide, and delta is responsible for about 1 in 5 of them.
The state has been averaging 1,880 cases for the past 7 days and 22.1 cases per 100,000 population.
Henry County, where schools open on Monday, has been hit particularly hard, reporting 85 cases in the past seven days. About 38.2% of the total population age 12 and older has been fully vaccinated. Only about 900 children 0-17 even have had one shot.
The district's 7-day average of new cases rose to 37 and is at 26.6 per 100,000 population. The 14-day average per 100K is 289. Those numbers equate to mid-February.
In the district about 43.4% have had at least one shot of vaccine, and 38.5% are fully vaccinated, both figures up a few tenths of a percentage point in the past week. During the past 10 days about 215 shots a day have been administered.
Third dose
The state health department announced late Friday it will make a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine available "for moderately and severely immunocompromised Virginians" as early as Saturday.
This comes after federal approval of the third dose for certain individuals. Studies indicate the extra dose is needed for those with a compromised immune system to protect them against serious problems with COVID-19.
“This is important additional protection for people who have impaired immune systems,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a release. "As COVID-19 cases rise across Virginia and the country, everyone who is eligible should get appropriately vaccinated as soon as they can.”
The booster shot is not recommend for the general public. Only about 3% of people in the United States fall into the category of needing the third dose.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.