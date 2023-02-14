The Patrick County Board of Supervisors held a regular meeting in the Patrick County Administration Building Monday night.
With two items listed under old business and three items under new business, the Board dispatched with the items in order and adjourned the meeting less than an hour after it was called to order.
The Board:
- Heard from Patrick County resident Kurt Bozenmayer speak of his attraction to the beauty and people of the area that drew him to move to Patrick County 20 years ago. Bozenmayer also expressed concern about the "high proportion of vacant and dilapidated buildings near the roadway." Bozenmayer told the Board that its members should consider the blighted eyesores may be discouraging people from moving to Patrick County.
- Heard an unidentified woman and a child, whom the woman said was her daughter, encourage the Board to bring about the approval of Section 8 housing to the area. Section 8 of the Housing Act of 1937, authorizes the payment of rental housing assistance to private landlords on behalf of low-income households in the United States. "We are homeless," the woman said. "I would also like to offer house cleaning services to anyone in need."
- Heard from Lisa Price-Hughes, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) resident engineer, as she announced April 17 as the date for VDOT's public hearing on the six-year road plan. "I'll give you a draft to look over what we're proposing," said Price-Hughes. "Fish Farm Road and Handy Mountain Road are the two paving projects scheduled for the summer." Price-Hughes also said about 80% of the timber cutting is complete on the Lovers Leap four-laning project. "That's what we've been concentrating on," Price-Hughes said. "You'll see a log of work starting up in the spring."
- Approved $3,250 in ARPA funds to purchase 50 water testing kits to be distributed to residents who request one.
- Heard an update from Scotty Cassell of the Emergency Services Advisory Committee. "We met on Jan. 30 and nine departments attended," said Cassell. "We made sure the current rotation for money was right and we made one change." Cassell said there were about half-a-dozen needs from fire and rescue units brought to the Committee's attentions and all of the attending departments expressed a need for capital improvements.
- Formalized an agreement with New River Resource Authority for solid waste services in the event of an emergency.
- Agreed to participate in the state and federal opioid settlement program that will provide a payment to the county over time. No amount was suggested in the presentation.
- Appointed Walter Scott to represent the Smith River District on the Solid Waste Committee.