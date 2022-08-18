Patrick County to provide tax relief

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors has agreed to provide enough relief to residents allowing personal property taxes to remain roughly the same as last year.

At a regular meeting last week, the Board voted 3-2 to remove a $25 vehicle license fee and reduce assessed values of vehicles by 10%. Peter's Creek Representative Denise Stirewalt and Clayton Kendrick of the Mayo River District opposed the measure.

Over 40 people attended the meeting and many of them spoke, imploring the Board to enact some means of reducing a tax that has soared in the past year due to a sharp increase in the value of used cars.

In other matters the Board:

Held a public hearing on amending the budget for FY2021-2022 upward by $6,658,122 for Patrick County Public Schools that includes federal revenue for food service, the retail sales and use tax, instruction, facilities and maintenance expenses and ESSR funding. The increase includes $4,664,826 in carryover grant funding from the Cares Act and $485,487 in additional local funding. Economic Development Authority Board Chair Bill Clark spoke before the board questioning the action.

Approved a resolution naming Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week.

Approved a grant application for Freehouse Brewery owner Arthur Lucas who recently bought Cockrams Mill with intentions of converting it into a brewery.

Approved $124,493 to the Stuart Volunteer Fire Department for an aerial ladder.

Denied a request by Circuit Clerk of Court Sherri Hazlewood for new carpet in the Patrick County Courthouse.

Approved a resolution in support of Phase II of the Business Development Center.

Approved a request from the Treasurer's Office for adding a full-time position to the office and for $755 in ARPA funding to upgrade the panic button.

Nominated Doug Turner to the Solid Waste Committee.

If called, the next meeting of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors will occur on Aug. 29.