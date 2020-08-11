Patrick County veterinarian, advocate Lock Boyce dies

A Patrick County legend has been found dead at home.

Lock Boyce, the owner of Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services, was found dead Monday after a wellness check made a little after 11 a.m. by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Dan Smith said.

Boyce opened his practice in Patrick Springs in 1982. He was known to be affable and outgoing, greeting clients with enthusiasm.

The walls of the practice were covered in photographs from his adventures around the world. Boyce often talked about how he paid his way through college by milking poisonous snakes and wrestling alligators. He worked with the Ghana Department of Game and Wildlife when he studied in Kumasi, Ghana. After veterinary school in Georgia, he had an internship at the San Diego Zoo Wild Animal Park, and he has worked in Kenya.

Boyce served on the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, had a radio show on WHEO and a television show on BTW21. He has been a volunteer EMT. His many charitable acts included providing the house out of which the Patrick County Soup Kitchen operates.