Patrick County weighs insurance costs

With a higher than normal claims experience, the Patrick County Board of Supervisors are taking a closer look at insurance options to offset the possibility of higher insurance premiums.

“About every four or five years you are going to have a bad claims year,” said Sam Irby, a representative with the Innovative Insurance Group out of Roanoke. “We have an RFP (Request for Proposal) out on the street and should have something back to look at in the next 10 days or so.”

Irby explained to the Board at a regular meeting last week that in the past year, overall insurance claims were “running a little worse,” but most recently they were “holding pretty well.”

As a result, a number of insurance companies had declined to offer a proposal for the upcoming year.

“Anthem has presented a proposal and Delta Dental,” Irby said. “Several declined to quote based on the claims.”

Board Chair Clyde DeLoach told Irby that Aetna Insurance Company had scheduled a presentation directly with the administration and Irby responded by saying Aetna was also included in the RFP’s that had been sent out.

Patrick County Administrator Geri Hazelwood told the Board that she would be meeting with Irby as more information on future premium costs became available.

In other matters, the Board:

Approved updates to the employee handbook that included chain of command and classifications of positions.

Discussed plans for the upcoming Virginia Association of Counties annual conference to be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Nov. 13-15. The event typically draws in hundreds of officials, dozens of speakers and a host of vendors and exhibitors.

Heard an update from Hazelwood regarding the possibility of the County receiving Opioid settlement money through the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. A meeting was held on Monday, and Hazelwood said she expected to receive further guidance on the matter in January. She also noted RFP’s were still being received regarding an upgrade to the County’s website, and the administration recently had a meeting with risk management and representatives with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding safety in the workplace.

Heard DeLoach give an update on the Planning Commission’s work toward updating the 5-year comprehensive plan. Said Deloach: “They’re doing a great job.”

The Board then went into closed session and when they returned and reconvened in public they approved an undisclosed list of nominees for the Stormwater Board of Appeals and named Wayne Kirkpatrick as the Peters Creek District representative on the Tourism Advisory Council.

DeLoach said the next regular meeting of the Board will be on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. On that date, the closed session will be held prior to the regular meeting and will begin at 5 p.m.