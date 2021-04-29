Patrick Henry Community College's Racing College gets Radical new partner

"We want to sell that aspect of training and future labor force for them," Heath said by phone. "The goal is, once they get sales going here, to ultimate assemble cars here and sell cars in the U.S. So they see PH as a potential seamless flow of labor from the motorsports program to their program. It fits very well. Obviously that was very attractive to them, and that was a good selling point for us."

Heath said Radical officials are going through the VISA process now, and once that is in place the company will start operating in Martinsville and getting sales and factory reps in the area to serve the market.

The company will start with four employees - the CEO, CFO, sales and factory representatives - with the possibility to grow to "upwards of 20" in the coming years, Heath said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Anwyll, Radical Sportscars' CEO, said in a release that the U.S. is the company's largest market, accounting for over 50% of all of their new vehicle sales worldwide.