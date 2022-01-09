 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrick Schools on a 2-hour delay due to possibility of black ice Monday morning

Due to the threat of black ice, Patrick County schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Monday, Jan. 10.

The overnight low Sunday night going into Monday morning is expected to be 27 degrees, and it is raining over much of Southside as of Sunday evening.

Monday's forecast shows a high of 42 degrees and a low of 18. Tuesday's high is forecast at 38 degrees with a low of 20.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly later in the week, with highs of 45 on Wednesday and 51 on Thursday, with lows 28 and 29, respectively.

After tonight, no more rain is expected until next weekend, when temperatures are looking to be in the mid- to low-40s during the day and lows slightly below freezing at night.

