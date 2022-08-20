Patrick schools showing quickest recovery from pandemic

The latest Standards of Learning (SOL) scores are out and while Martinsville and Henry County school districts fell below state averages, Patrick County exceeded those averages in all categories.

The Virginia Department of Education released the scores for all public schools on Thursday and out of the three school districts, Patrick County not only outpaced the state, but had better scores in every subject area than either Henry County or Martinsville and improved in all categories over the previous year.

"Even though the press release paints a dreary picture for much of the state, Patrick County Public School's return to pre-pandemic scores is a shining example for the rest of the state as Patrick County is ranked seventh in the commonwealth," Jason Wood, division superintendent for Patrick County said in a release. "I am so thankful for all our employees and so proud of our students and families. When many businesses and even some schools were not open, our staff worked even harder to provide in-person instruction to our students and this dedication has paid off."

Patrick County scored highest in English with 85, up from 77 last year; Henry County scored 67, down from 69 and Martinsville scored 61, down from 63. The state average was 73.

In writing, Patrick County scored 72, up from 62; Henry County dropped to 50 from 93 the previous year and Martinsville received 41 with no prior year's results listed. The state average was 65.

Math scores for Patrick County were at 82, up from 69; Henry County improved to 63 from 45 and Martinsville increased from 30 to 59. The state average was 66.

As with math, all three school districts improved in science with Patrick County scoring 78, up from 64; Henry County with 59, up from 46 and Martinsville at 46, up from 28. The state average in science was 65.

Patrick County scored 79 in history, up from 69; Henry County dropped from 72 to 58 and Martinsville scored 52 with no prior year results listed. The state average was 66.

"Like most divisions across the state, scores from this particular picture of student achievement reflect the need for additional support and practice for our students as they continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic," said Monica Hatchett, Henry County Public Schools director of communications. "We are certainly proud of the growth our students have demonstrated and the enthusiasm with which they are approaching the new school year. Our teachers are working closely with students and their families to ensure they are meeting the learning goals set for each student this school year as we partner to encourage students to be their very best."

The release, referred to by Wood, from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said the results statewide reflected the continuing impact of prolonged school closures on student learning and student achievement in all areas remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

"The bottom line is that in-person instruction matters. When we compare the 2021-2022 data with achievement in 2020-2021 - when the majority of our students were learning remotely or on hybrid schedules - we can see the difference our teachers made once they were reunited with their students in their classrooms," Balow said in the release. "I want to thank all of our teachers for everything they did last year to begin what will be a multiyear recovery effort."

Pass rates for Martinsville schools in English were 73% for Martinsville High, 66% for Martinsville Middle, 53% for Patrick Henry Elementary and 51% for Albert Harris.

In history, Martinsville Middle was at 71%, Patrick Henry 50%, Martinsville High 48% and Albert Harris 32%.

Martinsville High was at 79% in math, Martinsville Middle 60%, Patrick Henry 51% and Albert Harris 48%.

In science Martinsville Middle had a 55% pass rate, Martinsville High 48%, Patrick Henry 45% and Albert Harris 24%.

Martinsville City Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Henry County, English pass rates were 89% for Magna Vista, Bassett High 81%, Drewry Mason 68%, Axton Elementary, Laurel Park, and Rich Acres 66%, G.W. Carver 65%, Fieldale-Collinsville 64%, Sanville and Campbell Court 63%, Stanleytown 61%, Meadow View 58% and Mount Olivet 54%.

In history, Stanleytown had an 81% pass rate, Drewry Mason 73%, Fieldale-Collinsville 72%, Axton 70%, G.W Carver 67%, Magna Vista 61%, Meadow View 60%, Mount Olivet 57%, Rich Acres and Campbell Court 55%, Sanville and Laurel Park 54% and Bassett High 44%.

In math, Magna Vista had a pass rate of 78%, Drewry Mason 74%, Bassett High 73%, Axton Elementary and Fieldale-Collinsville 72%, Stanleytown 70%, Rich Acres 69%, Sanville 66%, G.W. Carver 65%, Campbell Court 60%, Laurel Park and Meadow View 58% and Mount Olivet 56%.

G.W. Carver had a 70% pass rate in science, Rich Acres 68%, Drewry Mason 66%, Axton Elementary 62%, Magna Vista and Sanville 61%, Bassett High 60%, Laurel Park 57%, Fieldale-Collinsville and Meadow View 56%, Campbell Court and Stanleytown 50% and Mount Olivet 40%.

In Patrick County, Meadows of Dan Elementary had a 91% passing rate in English, Stuart Elementary 87%, Patrick County High 86%, Patrick Springs Primary 85%, Blue Ridge Elementary and Woolwine Elementary 84% and Hardin Reynolds Memorial School 79%.

In history, Hardin Reynolds was at 85%, Stuart Elementary and Blue Ridge 82%, Woolwine 81%, Meadows of Dan 76% and Patrick County High 72%.

Woolwine had an 86% pass rate in math, Blue Ridge and Stuart Elementary 84%, Patrick Springs Primary 83%, Patrick County High 82%, Meadows of Dan 81%, Hardin Reynolds 75%.

In science, Woolwine passed 85%, Hardin Reynolds 83%, Meadows of Dan 82%, Patrick County High 78%, Stuart Elementary 74% and Blue Ridge 65%.

"Patrick County Public School's SOL performance reflects the continuous hard work and dedication of our entire school family," said Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Andrea Cassell in the release. "Even during a pandemic that caused a multitude of challenges, our hard-working staff went above and beyond in providing in-person learning and meeting the needs of our students under extremely difficult conditions."

The state budget signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin last month includes a historic $3.2 billion in direct aid to school divisions and provides nearly $10 million for implementation of the Virginia Literacy Act and $7 million for additional reading specialists.

The 2021 General Assembly provided $40 million to school divisions during the 2021-2022 school year to address learning loss. In addition, school divisions have received $3.2 billion in federal funding since 2020 under three pandemic relief acts to address learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic.