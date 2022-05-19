Patriot Player presents "Steel Magnolias"

After 35 musicals, the Patriot Players of Patrick & Henry Community College present their first non-musical play, “Steel Magnolias,” which opens tonight.

The show centers around a tight-knit group of Louisiana women who hang out in Truvy’s Beauty Salon. The fully female cast portrays a group that faces tough decisions that help strengthen the bonds of their relationships.

The wise-cracking Truvy, played by Tish Owens, owns the salon. This Patriot Players production marks the fifth time Owens has performed in “Steel Magnolias.” She has played Truvy one other time and has played M’lynn the other three performances.

Owens has acted in other shows with Patriot Players and has been involved in theater since she was in high school. She said that her favorite thing about the show was “getting to know all these wonderful ladies.”

“You bond with each show. I’ve bonded with all the ladies that I’ve done it with and all in a different way,” she said. “They all still have a great place in my heart.”

Truvy’s eager new assistant Annelle is played by Nicole Bridges. Bridges has been acting since she was in middle school and continued through high school as well. She has been in two shows with TheatreWorks Community Players, but this is her first Patriot Players show.

She said that this show was “a lot more sophisticated” in terms of set and costuming than other shows she has done in the past.

Her favorite thing about the show, she said, is the group of characters. “They play off of each other so well … we pinball off of each other … I think Annelle’s a lot of fun because I get to do that with pretty much everybody over the course of the show.”

The curmudgeonly character Ouiser is played by Bonnie Favero. Favero said she hasn’t been in a play since she was a senior in high school but that she “always wanted to play a grumpy person.”

“It’s been a lot of fun to try to be Ouiser,” Favero said. She tried out for “Sister Act,” got a part, really enjoyed the rehearsals and then the show got cancelled by COVID.

“I’m so glad I did it because I’ve really enjoyed being with these ladies and I’ve loved everything about it,” she added. “I knew that I enjoyed it, I always wanted to act.”

Millionaire Miss Clairee is portrayed by Jane Reid, who has also been in “Steel Magnolias” four times including this performance. She played Ouiser once and this will be her third time playing Clairee. Clairee is “more like me” and Ouiser was “totally out of character,” she said.

Reid has a plentiful history of acting but has also directed shows as well. Her favorite thing about this show, she said, was “getting to participate in this beautiful auditorium … and the people are wonderful.”

“It’s always fun to get to know people and people who enjoy theater,” she added. “It’s just been a real pleasure.”

Local social leader M’lynn is played by Linda Young in her first stage performance. “For me to do this, to be honest I have no idea why I did it … and I didn’t think I would get the part,” Young said. “But I’m glad I did it, I’ve learned a lot and I’m going to take what I learned from this and use it in other ways.”

“It’s a lot of work, it’s hard work and a lot of dedication,” Young said. “I’ve thought about doing a funny part … if something like that came I might be interested.” She added that her daughter Morgan Young, who has been in multiple Patriot Players shows, has helped her and taught her a lot during this process as well.

Linda Young said that her favorite thing about her character is the “togetherness that she has in taking care of Shelby and managing her own life.” She said that the character is “just a real person” who reminds her a lot of herself.

M’lynn’s sweet-natured daughter, Shelby, is played by Morgan Young. “Theater has always been a very safe space for me,” Morgan Young said. She has been involved in theater for almost 4 years and said that it has been a place that she “feels most like herself.”

She said that she was a little bit weary at first about having her mother see her in that space but that “it’s been really, really nice” to have her mother be a part of the show with her. “I’ve loved watching her grow.”

Her favorite part of her character, she said, was how peppy her character was throughout any situation she was thrown into. “I really like that she has that ability to compartmentalize her different emotions and try to stick with the positive as much as possible.”

Stage veterans Katherine Rorrer and Anna Beach both play salon patrons.

The show’s director and costumer is Justin Hall, and the artistic director is Devin Pendleton.

Pendleton wrote by email that this is the “first play to appeal to students and community members who aren’t comfortable with a musical: singing and dancing.

“The cast has worked tirelessly to bring these iconic characters to life and in their own style,” he wrote. He attributed the choice to do a play for the first time instead of a musical to the idea of “Why not try something different?”

“Although there isn’t singing and dancing, we have a working salon on stage that changes with the season depicted in the text,” Pendleton added. “Patrons can expect the same Patriot Players experience: high quality entertainment in their own backyard.”

“Steel Magnolias” by the Patriot Players will through Saturday, with shows at 7 on all three nights, and an additional matinee show at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online at https://phccpatriotplayers.square.site/ and cost $15.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

