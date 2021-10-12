Patriot Players' latest show, "Little Shop of Horrors", hits the stage Thursday

The biggest star of the Patriot Players’ latest show just may not be human.
It’s Audrey 2, a larger-than-life plant puppet. The show is “Little Shop of Horrors,” which opens Thursday and runs through Saturday in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is a musical comedy based on a low-budget science fiction movie from 1960 about a poor florist’s assistant from Skid Row, who finds himself taking care of a soul-singing, man-eating plant in ways that, more and more, are morally troubling.
Scott Harmon plays Seymour Krelborn, the assistant, and Morgan Young plays Audrey, the co-worker he has a crush on – and names the monster plant after.
Audrey 2, as it grows, is portrayed by four puppets, each bigger than the next, who are controlled by three puppeteers, Katherine Rorrer, Logan Fain and Amanda Cassell.
“The cult classic show is sure to get you in the Halloween mood and is fun for regular theater-goers or for those who’ve never seen a live musical,” said Artistic Director Devin Pendleton.
The show features diverse characters, from a “Greek chorus” named after 1960s girl groups that comments on the action of the play in song, to the older flower shop owner Mr. Mushnick, to the young lovers Seymour and Audrey.
“Being chosen for the role of Audrey has been an honor in more ways than one,” said Young.
“Just being able to be back on stage is a blessing in itself, just because of the release it gives me when I am able to sing and dance. But being able to play the part of Audrey has spoken to me on a deeper level.
“Audrey and I both come from a past relationship that created a false hope within us and then we’re able to find our voice and persevere with confidence after finding someone that was able to show us our best self.”
Harmon said, “I am so excited to get to share this extremely fun show with the community and to play a role that is so different from any role I’ve played before. The role is different for me, but I can relate to being extremely eager to please everyone as Seymour is.
“The experience of doing this show has been so much fun. Everyone in the cast gets along really well, and that helps to make for a smooth rehearsal process.”
Other cast members are Brian Lane as Mr. Mushnik; Pendleton as Orin; Bridgette Burnette, Yearia Wells and Kim Hairston as Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon; and Megan Greytak, Ashley Diaz, Brian Seay and Scott Trent as Ensemble.
Those cast in the show were selected back in July to participate “as we were not able to hold auditions,” Pendleton said.
Justin Hall returns with the Patriot Players as director, costumer and the voice of Audrey II.
Matt Viola is the music director, and Jane Leizer is the choreographer.
This is the Patriot Players’ 35th show.
If the show’s name sounds familiar, it should: it has had a long history of productions in Martinsville.
It was presented on the Walker Fine Arts stage of Patrick & Henry Community College 16 years ago, TheatreWorks Community Players’ first production, directed by Corbin Campbell. Lauren Weinerth played Audrey, and Ben Hensley played Seymour.
The show was put on by Martinsville High School under the direction of Shauna Hines in 2017, when Krista Martin played Seymour and Kiara Stultz played Audrey.
A movie adapted from the play was made in 1986 and starred Rick Moranis and Steve Martin. Local filmmaker Myron Smith produced a Sweded (significantly shortened) version of it in 2018, with Christopher Walker as Seymore and Valerie Bowling as Audrey.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College.Tickets ($15) are available at phccpatriotplayers.square.site.
This sci-fi mash musical is rated PG-13.