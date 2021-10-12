Patriot Players' latest show, "Little Shop of Horrors", hits the stage Thursday

“Being chosen for the role of Audrey has been an honor in more ways than one,” said Young.

“Just being able to be back on stage is a blessing in itself, just because of the release it gives me when I am able to sing and dance. But being able to play the part of Audrey has spoken to me on a deeper level.

“Audrey and I both come from a past relationship that created a false hope within us and then we’re able to find our voice and persevere with confidence after finding someone that was able to show us our best self.”

Harmon said, “I am so excited to get to share this extremely fun show with the community and to play a role that is so different from any role I’ve played before. The role is different for me, but I can relate to being extremely eager to please everyone as Seymour is.

“The experience of doing this show has been so much fun. Everyone in the cast gets along really well, and that helps to make for a smooth rehearsal process.”

Other cast members are Brian Lane as Mr. Mushnik; Pendleton as Orin; Bridgette Burnette, Yearia Wells and Kim Hairston as Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon; and Megan Greytak, Ashley Diaz, Brian Seay and Scott Trent as Ensemble.